Federal judge blocks enforcement of Louisiana's police 'buffer-zone' law

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the enforcement of a Louisiana law that makes it a crime to approach within 25 feet (7.6 meters) of a working police officer after being ordered or asked to step back.

In an order issued Friday granting a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge John deGravelles said that the police-buffer law violated the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution because it is too vague, The Advocate/Times-Picayune reported.

The injunction was sought by several media outlets who sued over the law approved by the Louisiana Legislature and which took effect Aug. 1. A court hearing was held in December.

The law isn't clear about what actions might prompt officers to issue a retreat order, the judge wrote, and it lacks standards officers should follow in issuing such an order.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The threat of arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement is great,” deGravelles wrote.

Under the law, anyone who is convicted of “knowingly or intentionally” approaching an officer who is engaged in “official duties,” and after being ordered to “stop approaching or retreat,” faces up to 60 days in jail, a maximum $500 fine, or both.

The law's opponents contend the enforceable “buffer zone” also could hinder reporters’ rights to film and observe officers, and therefore infringe on their ability to gather news.

“Plaintiffs’ First Amendment right to gather the news is likely to be impaired if the Act is not enjoined,” deGravelles wrote.

The state's attorneys are defending the law and wanted the judge to dismiss the case, which deGravelles also declined to do Friday. In court in December, the state lawyers argued that media outlets presented “hypothetical” situations and pointed out that no arrests associated with the new law had been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney General Liz Murrill said Friday in a statement after the ruling that she would continue to defend the law in court.

“We think it is a reasonable time, place, and manner restriction from obstructing and interfering with working police,” she said. “We are trying to protect the public. This is a reasonable law.”

Similar laws have been passed in other states in recent years. In Arizona and Indiana, courts blocked such measures from being enforced.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says

    Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput

  • Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs

    Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k

  • My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.

    “Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof

    Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.

  • MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk

    A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id

  • U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources

    U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha

  • Shocking new details emerge in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex-trafficking case

    NEW YORK — New details have emerged in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering case, with the music mogul now accused of dangling a victim over an apartment balcony and coercing two more women into commercial sex acts, according to a superseding federal indictment filed Thursday. The superseding indictment doesn’t add any new charges against the music mogul, but prosecutors now ...

  • Pro-RFK Jr. letter to the Senate includes names of doctors whose licenses were revoked or suspended

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found.

  • Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response

    Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t

  • Wanted for murder in Missouri and Mexico, police say 'Pistol Packin' Mama' hid in Alberta for decades

    Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00

  • Trump Responds to Selena Gomez’s Tearful Reaction to Mass Deportations With Clip Essentially Accusing Actress of Faking It

    Video shared by the White House features women whose children were murdered by undocumented immigrants; Gomez's original video focused on deportees who were not criminals The post Trump Responds to Selena Gomez’s Tearful Reaction to Mass Deportations With Clip Essentially Accusing Actress of Faking It appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Parents Found Guilty of Starving Ballerina Daughter to Keep Her a Little Girl Forever

    The judge said the parents infantilized their daughter, now 20, telling them, 'She’s never been allowed to grow up'

  • Trump fires the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Rohit Chopra, in the latest purge of a Biden administration holdover.

  • Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion

    President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • From avocados to autos, Trump tariffs on Canada and Mexico could hit close to home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.

  • Witness stops attempted child abduction in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood

    Two girls, ages eight and 10, were walking to school together Thursday morning in Winnipeg when a man followed them and grabbed one girl's hand, police say.An adult in the area witnessed the incident and intervened, prompting the man to release the girl's hand and run off, police said in a Friday news release.The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on John Brebeuf Place, around Beaverbrook and Centennial streets in the city's River Heights area.Both girls arrived at school safely and reported the

  • Trump Plans To Nullify New Federal Union Contracts

    The president said agreements reached late in Joe Biden's presidency were meant to "harm my Administration."

  • B.C. killer Kelly Ellard arrested for breaching parole conditions, reports say

    One of B.C.'s most notorious killers, Kelly Ellard - now Kerry Sim - has been re-arrested, accused of breaching at least one of her parole conditions. Jordan Armstrong has the details of her arrest.