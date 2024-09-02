Federal judge blocks Ohio’s ban on foreign political donations
A federal judge blocked Ohio's new law limiting who can participate in the political process just hours before it was set to go into effect.
Critics hit the former president with a harsh reminder of his own recent history.
It's "most telling," said Glenn Kirschner.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flown it from the Dominican Republic to Florida after determining that its purchase violated U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The seizure of the aircraft came amid continuing pressure on Maduro at home and abroad over a contested July 28 election that he claims to have won, while the opposition says its copies of vote tallies show its candidate to be the victor. The Venezuelan government, which confirmed Maduro had used the plane, said in an afternoon statement the seizure was "nothing but piracy", illegal and a "repeated criminal practice" by the United States.
If China's claims on Taiwan are about territorial integrity then it should also take back land from Russia signed over by the last Chinese dynasty in the 19th century, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said in an interview with Taiwanese media. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects those claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.
Trump asks how their husbands ‘put up’ with them as his appeal with women voters begins to crash
CAIRO (Reuters) -Hamas' armed wing said on Monday that since June the group has been operating under new instructions on how to handle hostages should Israeli forces approach their locations in Gaza. The announcement comes days after the Israeli military recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying they had been shot dead by their captors as Israeli forces got close. Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, did not provide details on what the instructions were.
Corey Lewandowski pushed the false claims that Democrats are in favor of abortion after a baby is born, also known as infanticide
It chimes in with his spokesperson's claims that the president "never resorts to rudeness".
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.
Jeff Walz even went as far as to hint that he would be open to publicly endorsing Trump in the presidential race
A painting depicting a laughing Kamala Harris tearing into the bloody guts of a dead bald eagle was front and center at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in the basement of a Washington, D.C. hotel this weekend, eliciting delight from attendees—and bemused side-eyes from online observers.The conservative group’s “Joyful Warriors” summit, which organizers billed as “the ultimate gathering of parents fighting to defend their parental rights and improve education in America,” drew around 600
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.
One X user said, "every note is a violation of the Geneva Convention."
Gov Walz spoke at the Milwaukee Area Council Laborfest on Monday
Donald Trump told ally Mark Levin that he had “every right” to interfere with the 2020 election in comments aired on Fox News on Sunday.Trump was talking to the host of Life, Liberty and Levin to spruik his latest book in part two of the pre-recorded interview. At one point, Levin discusses the former president’s legal troubles and the Department of Justice’s intentions to “keep smearing you”; notably Jack Smith’s revival of the DOJ’s federal election interference case.“It’s so crazy that my pol
EXCLUSIVE: When it comes to The Apprentice film screening Saturday night at the Telluride Film Festival, Donald Trump has proved again to be all bluster, no bite. The former president’s campaign may have sent out a vitriolic cease-and-desist letter earlier this year after its debut at the Cannes Film Festival and threatened legal action against …
Ex-MP and current peer Harriet Harman ripped into the Republican presidential nominee.
If Juan Merchan had just recused himself over a measly $15 Biden-Harris donation he made years ago, we wouldn’t be here now. | Opinion
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia will make changes to its doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons in response to what it regards as Western escalation in the war in Ukraine, state media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday. The existing nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, says Russia may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state. Some hawks among Russia's military analysts have urged Putin to lower the threshold for nuclear use in order to "sober up" Russia's enemies in the West.
WASHINGTON — It didn’t look like a typical Trump rally. There were trays of mini-cupcakes and macarons. There were squadrons of helicopter moms buzzed off white wine. The excited women were wandering around the basement of a Marriott in downtown Washington, waiting for former President Donald Trump to show. It was the Joyful Warriors summit thrown by a bunch of agitated parents known as the Moms for Liberty, a conservative activist group that was founded during the COVID pandemic. The group, whi