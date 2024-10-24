Federal judge hears arguments over Arkansas ban on teaching critical race theory
A lawsuit claims the section of the LEARNS Act that bans the teaching of critical race theory violates the U.S. Constitution.
A lawsuit claims the section of the LEARNS Act that bans the teaching of critical race theory violates the U.S. Constitution.
"He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt," former model Stacey Williams said of the GOP nominee for president, according to the Guardian.
The vice presidential candidate took aim at the former president's rally excuse.
The South Dakota governor had her thoughts about the former president thrown back in her face.
It shows the historic nature of this presidential election, said Harry Enten.
The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.
The claims, which the Trump campaign has strongly denied, appeared in an recent article published by The Atlantic
The billionaire tweeted that it shows Trump "will take advantage of hard working Americans."
"All of a sudden, she’s Black female Jesus," the ex-CNN star said of the Democratic presidential nominee.
"Wait, Fox is trying to justify this by saying that Trump is too dumb to know that Hitler's generals were 'Nazis or whatever?'" one person commented on social media.
At TV market Mipcom, Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, spoke on Wednesday about how Donald Trump’s public persona was forged by reality TV series “The Apprentice,” and how it is that “character” who is running for the U.S. presidency today. Speaking in a session inspired by his New York Times bestseller “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald …
Lara Trump’s statement Monday on the radio show The Breakfast Club that she has never heard her father-in-law say anything racist drew a laugh from co-host Charlamagne tha God. Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was asked to respond to the well-supported allegations that Donald Trump—who has been questioning Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race—is racist.“That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said, after co-host DJ Envy mentioned how the former president
Russian President Vladimir Putin faced direct calls to end the Ukraine conflict from some of his closest and most important partners on Wednesday as world leaders gathered in Russia for the second day of the largest diplomatic forum held by the country since it began its invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. World leaders called for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine at the BRICS summit in Russia on Wednesday, as President Vladimir Putin told them he welcomed offers to mediate in the Ukraine conf
The "Late Show" host found a truly strange clip of the former president at a rally this week.
The billionaire Microsoft co-founder notes that to this point, he has "a long history of working with leaders across the political spectrum" The post Bill Gates Makes Unprecedented $50 Million Pledge to Back Kamala Harris: ‘This Election Is Different’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Footage shared by the Ukrainian military showing an Abrams tank in action was geolocated to Russia's Kursk region.
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Army to release documents related to ex-President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August.
The Trump campaign is preparing for a possible presidential transition by creating a list of banned staffers, according to a report by Politico.The top priority is keeping out the architects of Project 2025, a conservative presidential playbook that Democrats have called extreme and Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from.A source told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. is the one who’s leading the charge on the ban. Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment to The Wall Street Journal. “My job i
The former president made the stunning remarks on the same day his own former chief of staff said he meets the definition of a fascist.
Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger went so far as to label it an “Authoritarian slip.” Conservative attorney George Conway called it “projection.”
During a campaign event in Racine, Wisconsin, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz addressed The Atlantic’s report that former president Donald Trump sought the loyalty of the “kind of generals that Hitler had.” The Hill’s Julia Manchester joins Kasie Hunt to discuss.