What Federal Reserve key interest rate cut means for Hoosiers

Reuters

The Canadian dollar tumbled to a near five-year low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as hawkish guidance from the Federal Reserve boosted the greenback and investors sought protection against additional losses for the Canadian currency. The loonie was trading 0.9% lower at 1.4440 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.25 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in March 2020 at 1.4444. The U.S. dollar jumped against a basket of major currencies after the Fed delivered a widely expected interest rate cut while also indicating it would slow the pace of its monetary policy easing cycle.