Federal lawsuit filed against fired Palm Beach Gardens police officer who pulled gun on unarmed man

CBC

While Marshall Rath was being beaten and stabbed to death, photos and videos of the fatal attack were sent to a woman in Quebec, a Calgary judge was told Friday, just before one of the accused killers backed out of her guilty plea.Jordan Smith and Dominic Hood were both charged with the second-degree murder of Rath, who was killed on Feb. 22, 2022. On Friday, Smith began the process of pleading guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, even telling the judge that all of the details of the cr