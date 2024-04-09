Federal officials admit they were wrong

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer would not have been visible to the man who ran him over because he was on the ground in the car's blind zone, a crash reconstructionist told jurors Monday. Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup was knocked off balance and fell to the ground in an area in front of Umar Zameer's BMW that would have been blocked from Zameer's view by the car's engine hood, Barry Raftery testified. When the car started moving forward, "Officer Northrup was at a location where he would not b