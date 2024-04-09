Advertisement
SOLAR ECLIPSE RECAP:

'Once in a lifetime': Cross-Canada highlights from a celestial event for the ages

Tell us: Did you view the solar eclipse? Check out Niagara's quirky world record, photos and clips of totality

Federal officials admit they were wrong

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

A Valley woman arrested by U.S. Marshals in a mistaken identity case is out of jail. Federal officials admit they were wrong.