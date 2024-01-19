Federal police at home owned by Albuquerque officer

CBC

WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and suicidal ideation, and may affect those who have experienced them or know someone affected by them.An Ontario woman who faked pregnancies and fraudulently sought the help of numerous doulas was in tears at her sentencing hearing Wednesday as she took full accountability for "the hurt and the pain" she has caused. Kaitlyn Braun spoke after over a dozen doulas who said they were traumatized and financially set back by the 25-year-old's a