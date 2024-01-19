Federal police at home owned by Albuquerque officer
Sarah Scheffer, a high school teacher, is charged with attempted murder
The victim was killed for being a “cop caller,” investigators say.
Nicholas Rossi was arrested in Scotland in 2021 and extradited to the US this month to face a rape charge in Utah. During a court appearance this week, he appeared to affect a British accent and denied being the suspect, claiming instead to be someone named “Arthur Knight Brown.”
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to take a case challenging how the Justice Department prosecutes January 6 rioters has already put on hold several rioters’ sentencings and could affect hundreds more cases — including Donald Trump’s.
Think twice before snapping a photo on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge, or risk jail time
Warning: This story contains some details of sexual exploitationA Saskatoon judge is sending the former coach and athletic director at a Saskatoon Christian school to jail for "an act of violence on a child."Aaron Benneweis pleaded guilty in October 2023 to sexually assaulting and exploiting a 13-year-old female student.On Thursday, Judge Marilyn Gray sentenced Benneweis to two years less a day, to be followed by three years probation. This is the sentence that prosecutor Sheryl Fillo had propos
Christopher Barba, Gregory Pfefferkorn, Adam Turner and James Villacorteza were among those arrested, authorities say
A Supreme Court trial for a figure skating coach who's been accused of sexual crimes against minors started with police testimony Wednesday, as a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer told the court she believed the accused had been sending sexually explicit material to underage complainants over Snapchat.Matthew Power, 29, was teaching the sport to teenage girls in the metro St. John's area when he was arrested in 2021. He's facing several charges, including sexual assault, making sexual mate
A federal judge on Thursday declined to shut down Michigan’s state-level prosecution of pro-Trump fake electors who tried to subvert the 2020 election.
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and suicidal ideation, and may affect those who have experienced them or know someone affected by them.An Ontario woman who faked pregnancies and fraudulently sought the help of numerous doulas was in tears at her sentencing hearing Wednesday as she took full accountability for "the hurt and the pain" she has caused. Kaitlyn Braun spoke after over a dozen doulas who said they were traumatized and financially set back by the 25-year-old's a
Rebecca Grossman is charged with two counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter
“Everybody going in there was just in complete shock,” an animal rescuer said.
His teenage daughter was a cheerleader “with a heart of gold.”
A 26-year-old suspect was arrested by authorities for on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a woman’s death
Lawyers for the teenager accused in a stabbing incident at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., are seeking a judicial stay of proceedings in his case, arguing the youth's Charter rights were breached.The now 16-year-old's legal team made their arguments in a pre-trial voir dire at youth court in Halifax before Judge Elizabeth Buckle on Tuesday and Wednesday.The voir dire hearing was held so the judge can rule on points raised by the defence about the alleged conduct of police and a sh
The 22-year-old woman was charged with murder, the sheriff’s office said.
CHICAGO (AP) — An American woman who pleaded guilty to helping kill her own mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase during a luxury vacation in Bali was sentenced Wednesday in Chicago to 26 years in prison. Federal prosecutors had recommended a 28-year prison sentence for Heather Mack for conspiring with her boyfriend to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack in 2014. Mack's attorney Michael Leonard said he expects Mack, 28, will be locked up for roughly 20 years including good behavior credits available
A 15-year-old boy who investigators believe was on his way to school has died after being struck by drivers in Vaughan Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.Investigators say the incident happened around 7:24 a.m., in the area of Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue.Police said in a news release it is believed the victim was struck by at least two vehicles. Const. Lisa Moskaluk told CBC News in an interview that police believe he was on his way to school when he was hit in the busy roadway."
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A panel of Nevada Supreme Court justices won't reconsider former “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse's request to dismiss a sprawling indictment that accuses him of leading a cult, taking underage wives and sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls. “Rehearing denied,” two of three justices who heard oral arguments last November said in a terse order dated Tuesday. Justice Douglas Herndon dissented. Chasing Horse still can seek a hearing before the full seven-membe
The Georgia judge overseeing former President Trump’s criminal case scheduled a hearing next month to weigh accusations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) hired her romantic partner as a top prosecutor on the case. Judge Scott McAfee scheduled the hearing for Feb. 15 and directed Willis to respond to the allegations in writing…