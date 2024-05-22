Federal Railroad Administration to investigate deadly North Tonawanda train crash

Storyful

Newly released video showed a boat owner moments before and after his vessel was allegedly involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl on May 11 in Coral Gables, Florida, reports say.According to law enforcement officials, the victim, Ella Adler, was waterskiing when she fell into the water while being towed. She was struck by another vessel, which did not stop, and succumbed to her injuries.Attorney Lauren Field Krasnoff, who represents boat owner Carlos “Bill” Guillermo Alonso, said the video shows his boat leaving the dock and returning after the incident, and supports Alonso’s claim that if he hit Adler, he was unaware of it.Krasnoff told Storyful that the video depicts Alonso alone, sober, and calm as he docked the boat. She expressed hopes that the footage would dispel the “unfounded rumors” surrounding Alonso and the incident.“Bill will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in every possible way,” she stated. Credit: Bill Alonso via Storyful