Federal subsidy program offering internet to low-income families may come to an end without funding

Reuters

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast signed an agreement on Saturday to set up its first manufacturing facilities in India, as the ambitious company seeks to penetrate the world's third-largest vehicle market. VinFast and the southern state of Tamil Nadu agreed to work toward an investment of up to $2 billion, with an intended commitment of $500 million for the first five years of the project, according to a joint statement. Construction on the project's EV and battery manufacturing plants is expected to start this year and generate 3,000 to 3,500 jobs locally, the statement said.