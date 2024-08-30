Federal utility provider working on studies around power outages
A federal utility provider with more than 10,000 customers across central Arizona will conduct two studies around power outages. The San Carlos Irrigation Project (SCIP) tells ABC15 that they have approximately 102 damaged power poles across various locations of their service area. SCIP is run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs which serves customers on the San Carlos Indian Reservation, Gila River Indian Reservation, and homes outside of reservation boundaries.