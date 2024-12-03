Federal watchdog questions safety at DTW
A federal watchdog is questioning the safety at Detroit Metro Airport over the use of a landing system that has been the focus of several 7 News Detroit investigations.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vented his displeasure Monday after two Democratic-appointed federal judges reversed their decisions to retire in what appear to be efforts to stop President-elect Trump from nominating their successors. McConnell called the unusual decisions to forgo retirement following Trump’s sweeping victory last month a “partisan” gambit that would undermine the…
The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.
The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.
NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."
The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.
The United States Supreme Court revealed what some justices touted as a landmark new ethics code last year. But critics noted that the scandal-plagued institution’s new rules lacked any enforcement mechanisms, making them essentially a 14-page long list of suggestions. A new leak of secret discussions from behind the bench, published in The New York Times Tuesday, reveals which justices fought to keep the code of conduct toothless.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his
(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday in an emergency national address televised live. Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsYoon said the decision was made to protect freedom and constitutional order, as he accused the opposition of trying to paralyze the administration with impeachment moves. “Through the declaration of martial law, I will
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he won't play Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's games by voting to bring down the government on an upcoming non-confidence motion.
OTTAWA — The Assembly of First Nations' women's council said it's grateful Anaida Poilievre will no longer be addressing their gathering after the group raised concerns about her participation.
Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.
The daughter of late Sen. John McCain took aim at Democrats in a Monday morning post on X.
State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory
It took just 72 hours for the Syrian army and its Russian- and Iran-backed allies to lose all the territory they had “liberated” from Islamist rebel groups in Aleppo province in five years of bloody fighting between 2014 and 2019. The regime forces left behind an unprecedented stockpile of weapons and ammunition, including jets, missiles, and tanks. In Iran – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s most important ally – criticism has mounted, with some observers deriding the Syrian army as being “not
A LaSalle man has been banned from his mother's long-term care home for more than a year. He believes it was because he had spoken about his mother's care, which the home denies. Paul Ziman is now pushing back, and advocates say that he's not the only one. Katerina Georgieva has more.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is underscoring his intention to block the purchase of U.S. Steel by Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp., and he's pledging to use tax incentives and tariffs to strengthen the iconic American steelmaker.
Staffers ‘deserve at the very least a proper goodbye from the man who says he owes them everything,’ complains former official
When Marco Rubio was nominated by US president-elect Donald Trump last month to be the next US secretary of state, one obvious question loomed: how would the Florida senator, who has been sanctioned by China twice, engage with Washington's biggest rival? Rubio - known for his hawkish stance towards China - could move to stifle high-level exchanges between Washington and Beijing and throw up road blocks to any meaningful negotiation, according to observers. However, Beijing could consider several