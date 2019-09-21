Federer beats Kyrgios after coaching tips from Nadal

SHOWS: GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (SEPTEMBER 21, 2019) (TENNIS AUSTRALIA - SEE RESTRICTIONS)

ROGER FEDERER (BLUE SHIRT) V NICK KYRGIOS (RED SHIRT)

1. FEDERER SERVING TO SAVE THE FIRST SET, KYRGIOS WINS SET POINT WITH A FOREHAND PASS

2. KYRGIOS CELEBRATING

3. TEAM WORLD CAPTAIN JOHN MCENROW CELEBRATING THE SET

4. RAFAEL NADAL TELLING FEDERER WHAT TO DO AS HE PREPARES TO SERVE TO SAVE THE MATCH IN THE SECOND SET

5. FEDERER BREAKS SERVE TO LEAD 6-5 WHEN KYRGIOS' FOREHAND GOES OUT

6. FEDERER GOES 3-2 UP IN THE TIEBREAK

7. MATCH POINT AND FEDERER WINS IT WHEN KYRGIOS HITS A FOREHAND WIDE

8. FEDERER AND KYRGIOS SHAKING HANDS

9. ROD LAVER WATCHING

10. FEDERER CELEBRATING WITH HIS TEAM MATES

ALEXANDER ZVEREV V JOHN ISNER (RED)

11. MATCH POINT, ISNER SERVES AND WINS IT WHEN ZVEREV CAN'T GET HIS RETURN ON COURT

12. TEAM WORLD CELEBRATING

13. ISNER AND ZVEREV SHAKING HANDS





STORY: Roger Federer maintained his 100% Laver Cup record against Nick Kyrgios on Saturday (September 21) with a thrilling 6-7(5) 7-5 10-7 victory over the Australian to give Team Europe a 5-3 lead.

Playing in front of 17,000 fans in Geneva, home favourite Federer beat Kyrgios for the third time in as many editions of the competition to take Europe closer to the 13-point victory target ahead of the night session that features Rafa Nadal.

Nadal appeared to be giving 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer some tips as the Swiss prepared to serve to save the match in the second set.

Earlier, John Isner scored a 6-7(2) 6-4 10-1 victory over German Alexander Zverev to help Team World draw level with Team Europe at three points apiece.

With two points up for grabs for victories on the second day of the tournament in Geneva, Zverev looked on course to extend Europe's 3-1 lead from Friday after edging a tight first set in the tiebreak.

However, the towering Isner battled back in the second set and broke to go ahead 5-4 with a lunging volley, then dragged the contest into a decider which he dominated.

Nadal faces Milos Raonic in the third singles match before the Spaniard teams up with Stefanos Tsitsipas to take on the Team World pair of Kyrgios and Jack Sock.