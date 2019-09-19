Federer happy to see future Laver Cup in China

SHOWS: GENEVA, SWITZERLAND (SEPTEMBER 19, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SWISS TENNIS PLAYER AND MEMBER OF THE LAVER CUP TEAM EUROPE, ROGER FEDERER, SAYING:

"Sure, why not, China has been a good place for us players, you know the tournament in Shanghai and Beijing, they've been big, it is growing there as well with all the tournaments that are coming now or also on the women side, so, tennis is definitely making a nice move and yes, I would be happy to see the Laver Cup going to China at one stage. Sure there's other countries and cities that really also would like it in the future and I just like it to be in the place that is really super excited about hosting the Laver Cup like Prague, Chicago and now also Geneva has shown, so I hope that would be the same in China if it ever goes there."

STORY: Roger Federer, one of the instigators of the Laver Cup, would be happy to see the team event takes place in China, the Swiss tennis star said on Thursday (September 19).

Federer was talking at a news conference in Geneva, alongside his seven teammates from Team Europe, the day before the Laver Cup kicks off against Team World.

The tournament, a three-day team event between Europe and the rest of the world, became an official part of the ATP Tour in May this year following its runaway success in its first two editions in Prague and Chicago.