New FedNor Tourism Growth Strategy unveiled for the north

A new three-year, $108 million tourism growth strategy from Federal Economic Development Agency of Northern Ontario has been rolled out to offer more resources to tourism initiatives in the north, according to the South Algonquin Business Association Feb. 19 newsletter. Dr. Angela Pollak, chair of SABA, and co-owner of Four Corners Algonquin Camping and Glamping in Whitney, Steve Dunsford, owner of the Mad Musher Restaurant and Riverside Rooms in Whitney, Andrea Russo, co-owner of Camp Bongopix in Whitney and Austin Beaton, manager at FedNor communications, comment on this new program.

Offering $250,000 repayable contributions to for-profit organizations to invest in distinct tourism destination development and improvement, this new Tourism Growth Strategy is worth $108 million over three years and is offered by FedNor and Canada’s other regional development agencies. Options for repayment differ for municipalities, non-profits and Indigenous organizations, and some may include grant funding. About 15 per cent will help Indigenous-led tourism initiatives. It complements supports for the tourism industry provided through other federal, provincial and territorial programs. For small and medium sized enterprises, loans will normally be repayable, while not for profits will normally not have to repay. According to www.fednor.canada.ca, this new program contributes to the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, which aims to have long-term growth, investment and stability in the tourism industry in Canada. Those eligible to apply are; incorporated small and medium sized tourism businesses, Indigenous owned businesses or organizations, not for profit organizations including tourism organizations and associations and municipalities. Projects that are eligible for this program, according to the FedNor website, should provide added value to existing activities within the tourism industry and focus on business and economic growth. To apply or for more information, go to www.fednor.canada.ca or call 1-877-333-6673.

Beaton says that of the $108 million over three years, FedNor will get $5.2 million in funding over that three-year period. He says that prior to the launch of the Tourism Growth Program, FedNor was responsible for delivering the Tourism Relief Fund in northern Ontario, a national program aimed at supporting the post pandemic recovery within the tourism sector. “In northern Ontario, it helped position businesses in the sector to be able to take advantage of the Tourism Growth Program and build on the region’s reputation as a premier destination for tourism. Nationally, the TRF had a total budget of $500 million over three years ending in March 2023, including $50 million specifically dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives. FedNor received an allocation of $25.3 million with a 10 per cent Indigenous dedicated allocation of $2.53 million,” he says.

Beaton said that FedNor will provide funding to small and medium sized tourism businesses and organizations in northern Ontario through investments that support economic, environmental, and cultural sustainability, active outdoor experiences, Indigenous tourism, seasonal expansion, and those that encourage visitors to explore more destinations in the region they’re visiting. “In northern Ontario, uptake for the program has been positive. FedNor continues to receive and evaluate applications on an ongoing basis and information on successful projects will be available in the coming months,” he says.

Dunsford wasn’t too impressed after looking into the Tourism Growth Strategy, thinking it better suited to non-profit organizations as they do not have to repay the money. “For small businesses, we have to put in 50 per cent of the funds and then eventually we pay the total so it’s basically just a loan. As businesses are still not back to pre-COVID-19 levels and I and many other businesses now have to repay our $60,000 COVID-19 loans over the next three years, it is unrealistic and unaffordable for me and others to take on more debt. This growth strategy is not what tourism and especially restaurants need at this time. What we really need is an employee strategy, a program that will help find us available workers and possibly subsidize their wages or housing costs. As it stands now, I’m going to have to reduce the hours/days that I am open due to a lack of staffing. To me and many other businesses, this issue is the number one priority,” he says.

Russo said that at this point, it is definitely something that Camp Bongopix is considering. “There are a few nuances to the grant that make it a little difficult for us to apply it to most of the growing part of our business as unfortunately the grant excludes funds that are being used for restaurant/food service infrastructure. But we might be able to use it for accommodations, so it’s something we’ll explore, but we’re not confident we’ll be successful,” she says.

Pollak told The Bancroft Times that SABA is excited to hear about the Tourism Growth Strategy because this is one of the few programs designed specifically for tourism operators, including service operators, which is unusual. “As a non-profit, SABA has applied for grant funding for the 175 Trail. The funding for for-profit is a loan and the terms are quite favourable. Anyone who wants to apply should contact FedNor directly, as they can provide better support than we can. FedNor has a very small portion of the fund and they’re taking applications on a rolling basis, so anyone interested should apply sooner rather than later,” she says. “We have some capital projects we’re looking at so are considering an application for Four Corners Algonquin.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times