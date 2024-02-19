Feds, BC look to kickstart housing construction on provincial land
There’s a new federal initiative to be unveiled next week aimed at tackling Canada’s growing housing crisis. Global News has learned that the federal government will team up with the province of British Columbia to give developers a building boost through cheaper federal loans in the hopes of kickstarting construction on provincial land. The new partnership aims to remove red tape and zoning barriers that often delay the building process. Mackenzie Gray reports.