Feds help in takedown of four Baltimore gangs
The drugs and guns recovered during the investigation filled several tables. Federal, local, and state law enforcement agencies proudly presented the evidence at Baltimore Police headquarters, announcing the takedown of four separate criminal enterprises operating in the Southwest part of the city. "In front of you, you see guns and contraband from 3 different drug busts of a crime ring that touched nearly every jurisdiction in the State of Maryland,” Governor Wes Moore said during a Monday afternoon press conference.