Feds help in takedown of four Baltimore gangs

Peel police say they've made an arrest in connection with three sexual assaults that happened earlier this month where women reported being picked up by a man pretending to be a rideshare driver. In all three incidents, the suspect approached the victims at bus stops and proactively offered them a ride, though none of the victims had called or were expecting a rideshare, police previously said. The victims reported being driven away by the suspect and then sexually assaulted. In one case, the vi