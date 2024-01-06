Feds: Middletown man pleads guilty to possessing firearm as part of drug trafficking
Two female prison workers have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
The mother has been charged with capital murder, police say
A stubborn Florida deputy saved the victim’s life, officials say.
Their names are mentioned in legal records despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
The duke’s name appears more than 70 times in nearly 1,000 pages of interviews and transcripts unsealed in the US.
Christopher Worrell cut off an ankle monitor and went on the lam for six weeks. When he was finally found, he faked a drug overdose, authorities said.
The 16-year-old’s World of Warcraft account was active in the man’s home, the sheriff’s office said.
Seven people were convicted in what is believed to be the largest prosecution of its kind in Scotland.
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas. Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday fr
A man wanted the victims killed in Florida over a $60,000 debt, feds say.
Thursday morning saw the fourth ATM theft in western Saskatchewan and central Alberta in recent weeks.At approximately 6:40 a.m., Turtleford RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter and theft of an ATM from a business in Paradise Hill, Sask.In a police release, RCMP said their initial investigation determined two vehicles and four suspects were involved in the incident. One vehicle reversed into the building and the ATM was stolen by the suspects. The suspects fled the scene in the second
The children watched their mother collapse to the ground after being shot, authorities say.
Warning: This story contains some details of sexual exploitation Jennifer Beaudry has been waiting years for Aaron Benneweis to face consequences for his criminal actions. Today she's another step closer to justice. Benneweis was a coach and athletic director at a private Christian school in Saskatoon formerly called Christian Centre Academy. The school is now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Beaudry was a student and athlete at the school. She said Benneweis began making eyes at her in 2008,
The 44-year-old woman’s brother and mother were also shot, police said.
VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say a man posing as a parent tried to take a five-year-old girl from a home daycare, in what they call a "troubling" case. They say the incident happened on Dec. 13, when a man showed up at the East Vancouver after-school daycare at about 3:30 p.m. and asked for the girl by name. The operator's daughter told police the man claimed to be the child's father but the girl was out of the house with daycare staff at that moment and the man left without her. Police say s
The couple denied these allegations following a recent lawsuit.
A prominent member of the B.C. Hells Angels has been sentenced to four years in prison after a lengthy and complex federal RCMP investigation uncovered an international drug smuggling operation.In a media release, the B.C. RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime program (FSOC) reported Vincenzo Sansalone, a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Haney chapter, was sentenced on Dec. 6, 2023.Sansalone is one of four men charged with a range of drug-related offences after an investigation that span
He caused her to crash into an occupied home, Louisiana cops said.
A family member of Nikhil Gupta had asked the Indian Supreme Court to intervene in his case.