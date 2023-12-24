Feds table $9M for architect services for new CRA office in St. John's

St. John's is set to get a new Canada Revenue Agency facility on Kelsey Drive, which will replace the current location on Empire Ave. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC - image credit)

St. John's is set to get a new Canada Revenue Agency facility on Kelsey Drive, which will replace the current location on Empire Ave. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

The current home of the Canada Revenue Agency in the heart of St. John's will be moving to a new facility that promises to be green and modern in a short few years.

Federal Minister of Public Services and Procurement Jean-Yves Duclos announced on Friday afternoon that Toronto-based Moriyama & Teshima Architects had been awarded an $8.8 million contract to design a new building to house the CRA at 80 Kelsey Dr. in St. John's.

"Building this new facility will not only generate and sustain jobs in the local community, but also significantly reduce the Canadian government's carbon footprint in the region," Duclos said in the statement.

The new CRA facility will be replacing the current one at 290 Empire Ave., which the statement said was built in 1980 and has reached the end of its life.

The federal government has already purchased the land and the facility is scheduled to be completed by 2029.

It's not known who will build it or how much it could ultimately cost.

CBC News asked the federal government for comment on Friday but was told by a Public Services and Procurement Canada spokesperson they would respond at a later date.

The new CRA facility will be replacing the current one on Empire Ave., which was built in 1980. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

According to documents obtained by CBC News, the federal government bought the land for $4.9 million from Bristol Development Inc. two months ago.

Moriyama & Teshima Architects will provide architectural and engineering services, which includes preparing plans, specifications and cost estimates, as well as construction oversight.

The architectural firm did not reply to requests for comment.

The facility will also be in compliance with the 2020 Greening Government Strategy, which is part of the government's goal of lowering carbon emissions and building with climate resilience in mind.

The statement also said the construction will include the mandatory requirements for Indigenous Participation Plans, a federal program to ensure Indigenous businesses have the opportunity to benefit from government projects.

In a statement, St. John's East MP Joanne Thompson said the new federal facility will "enable the modern and hybrid environment that today's employees thrive best in."

"Not only will this project sustain construction-related jobs here in Newfoundland and Labrador as we reduce our carbon footprint, it will ensure the CRA team continues to provide leading and trusted services to Canadians."

