Feds Tack on New Charges to Menendez’s Bribery Indictment

Reuters/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and his wife were slapped with a slew of new criminal charges in a superseding indictment on Tuesday, all of which stem from the feds’ probe into them allegedly accepting bribes of cash, gold bars, and luxury cars by the Egyptian government.

Among the new charges in Tuesday’s indictment were conspiracy, obstruction of justice, public official acting as a foreign agent, bribery, extortion, and honest services wire fraud.

Those charges come a day after one of the New Jersey businessmen also caught up in the scandal pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the FBI’s probe.

Menendez has repeatedly insisted he never accepted bribes from a foreign government, accusing prosecutors of a witch hunt against him and his family.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

