USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Feds find Worcester, Massachusetts police used force, had sexual contact with women

Brad Petrishen, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Worcester police headquarters
Worcester police headquarters

WORCESTER, Mass. – Local police in this central Massachusetts city used excessive force and engaged in “outrageous” sexual contact with women during undercover operations, a two-year civil investigation released Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice found.

“The Department of Justice has reasonable cause to believe that the Worcester Police Department and the City of Worcester engage in a pattern or practice of conduct that deprives people of their rights under the Constitution and federal law,” the Justice Department wrote in the conclusion of its 41-page report it posted online.

More: Lawyer for Worcester slams U.S. Justice Department investigation of police as unfair

Investigators said they also had “serious concerns” about “credible reports of sexual assault and other sexual misconduct" by Worcester Police Department officers, gender bias that “infects WPD’s investigations of sexual assault” and “law enforcement practices that may have an unlawful discriminatory effect on Black and Hispanic" people.

The Justice Department investigators included a list of 19 recommendations they said the city must implement.

The report comes two years after the Justice Department announced it had found “significant justification” to investigate whether city police used excessive force or discriminate based on race and gender.

Hours before the report was released, an outside attorney representing Worcester, former federal prosecutor Brian T. Kelly, called it “unfair” in a statement to the Telegram & Gazette, part of the USA TODAY network.

U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement that it's vital to hold officials to account.

“Excessive force and sexual misconduct at the hands of officers who took an oath to serve and protect deeply diminishes the public’s trust in its sworn officers,” Levy said in the statement.

“We look forward to working with the City of Worcester and the new leadership of the Worcester Police Department to implement reforms that will prevent these kinds of incidents from reoccurring,” he said.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said Monday’s findings were “the first time the department has issued a pattern or practice finding involving sexual misconduct by officers."

“The Justice Department is committed to standing firm against sexual misconduct in all its forms,” she said.

According to Clarke, the investigation showed that Worcester police “allowed undercover police officers to engage in sexual contact with women suspected of being involved in the commercial sex trade.”

The Telegram & Gazette exclusively reported shortly after the Justice Department probe was announced that investigators were looking at whether police sexually assaulted women engaged in sex trafficking.

The investigation is one of about 80 so-called “pattern or practice” inquiries the Justice Department has conducted since 1994. The investigations usually result in binding court agreements, called consent decrees, aimed at forcing reforms.

However, the efficacy of such decrees – which cost cities millions and can require a decade or more of federal oversight – has been increasingly scrutinized and were largely abandoned during Donald J. Trump’s first term as president.

With Trump set to return to office in January, the Justice Department has reportedly been working to release a number of outstanding reports across the country. In the last three weeks, it has released similar pattern or practice findings in Trenton, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The department has so far released about half of the 12 investigations undertaken under President Joe Biden; none have resulted in consent decrees.

It was not immediately clear in the Justice Department’s statement whether it would seek a consent decree from Worcester.

Return to telegram.com for more on this breaking story. 

Investigation of Worcester PD and city by federal Department of Justice by Michael Elfland on Scribd

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Justice officials say undercover police used excessive force

Latest Stories

  • Person of Interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killing Identified as Prep School Valedictorian

    The person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing has been identified as a 26-year-old computer whiz who graduated as valedictorian from his Maryland prep school. Luigi Mangione, of Towson, Md., was carrying a weapon similar to the one used in the fatal shooting of Thompson when he was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Monday, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters. “At this time, he is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted

  • Man in custody had a gun, mask and writings tying him to killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO, police say

    NEW YORK (AP) — Police arrested a “strong person of interest” Monday in the brazen Manhattan killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO after a quick-thinking McDonald’s employee in Pennsylvania alerted authorities to a customer who was found with a weapon and writings linking him to the ambush.

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat

    The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Syrian rebel leader’s victory speech holds a message for Iran – and for Trump and Israel too

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani’s road to Damascus has been long. He has talked openly about his change along the way. From young al Qaeda fighter two decades ago, to rebel commander espousing sectarian tolerance.

  • Sarcasm Levels Skyrocket Over Alina Habba’s New Trump White House Gig

    Donald Trump’s announcement sparked an outpouring of snark.

  • Mitch McConnell Gets Standing Ovation After Taking a Subtle Swipe at Trump

    Senator Mitch McConnell took a subtle jab at President-elect Donald Trump during a speech on Saturday night. Speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the Kentucky senator claimed that current “influential voices” were forgetting the threat of China and Russia and neglecting the history of the Cold War. “Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled

  • Liz Cheney Claps Back at Trump’s Jail Threat

    Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney has clapped back at President-elect Donald Trump after he threatened to imprison her and other members on the congressional committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press that aired Sunday morning, Trump claimed that Cheney, along with a “committee of political thugs” deleted all the evidence from their investigation. “Cheney did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-selec

  • Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

  • NYC mayor says police closing in on suspect in UnitedHealth executive's murder, NY Post reports

    Authorities are closing in on the man suspected of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was quoted as saying on Saturday by the New York Post. "The net is tightening," Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem, according to the Post. Thompson, 50, who became CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit in April 2021, was shot in the back around 6:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT) on Wednesday in what police described as a targeted attack by a masked assailant lying in wait.

  • Polygamist leader with 20 'wives' faces sentencing for criminal sex acts with children

    PHOENIX (AP) — A polygamist religious leader who claimed more than 20 spiritual “wives ” including 10 underage girls faces decades in prison at his sentencing on Monday for coercing girls as young as 9 years old to submit to criminal sex acts with him and other adults.

  • Tiger Kills Zoo Janitor in ‘Extremely Violent’ Attack After He Leaves Security Door Open: Reports

    The 52-year-old man was reportedly killed after he failed to correctly follow safety protocols

  • Jay-Z Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old With Diddy at Post-VMAs Party

    Jay-Z, the legendary rapper whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards alongside the disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The bombshell allegations were revealed after Carter’s name was added to one of several lawsuits filed over the last year from alleged victims of Diddy, the founder of Bad Boy Records. Diddy is also facing federal charges for sex trafficking and racketeering, and is currently

  • '17 Diapers' Mom Under Investigation After Video of Son Flinching During Interaction with Dad Goes Viral

    Hannah Hiatt was criticized by TikTok users after sharing a video in which her young son appears to flinch while his dad walks near him

  • Colin Jost Mocks Officials For Sending This 'Tough Message' After NYC Shooting

    The "Weekend Update" host spotted "two main reactions" to the deadly shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO that "really" say something about America.

  • Newsom appoints Schiff to Senate to complete Butler term

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) appointed Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to the Senate to complete the rest of appointee Sen. Laphonza Butler’s (D) term. The appointment means Schiff, who has served in the House since 2001 and won election to the Senate last month, will begin work in the upper chamber several weeks before the start…

  • We'll stop making Ukraine fight one-handed, German opposition leader tells Zelenskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Friedrich Merz, frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, used an election-time visit to Kyiv to condemn his country's policy on arming Ukraine as akin to making the country fight with one arm tied behind its back. Merz, leader of the opposition conservatives, is a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to follow Britain, France and the United States in sending Kyiv longer-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Merz's centre-right party alliance is the clear favourite to unseat the Social Democrat, Scholz, in Germany's Feb. 23 vote, enjoying a lead of more than 10 percentage points in most polls.

  • Biden's sad, failed presidency is even worse than Trump's first term | Opinion

    If Joe Biden's presidency is what it means to have the 'adults back in charge,' it's no wonder Americans chose Donald Trump a second time.

  • As Canada Post strike drags on, frustration mounts over 'prohibitive' courier costs

    With the Canada Post strike now in its fourth week, some Canadians say they're frustrated with major courier companies like FedEx, UPS and Purolator that they've turned to as alternatives."Calling Federal Express express is a bit of a sick joke," said Neil Roberts, a retired civil servant in Ottawa who tried to mail a 100-gram letter with FedEx.He was charged $35.29, and it took over a week to arrive at its destination.The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) went on strike on Nov. 15.A Canad

  • Person of interest detained by police in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

    Police said Luigi Mangione, 26, had a gun similar to the one used in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York.