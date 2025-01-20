Fee for new bin if it is lost, damaged or stolen

Residents in parts of Bedfordshire will now have to pay £36.48 to replace bins like these [Central Bedfordshire Council]

A council has begun charging residents nearly £40 to replace their general waste bins if they are lost, stolen or damaged.

Independently-run Central Bedfordshire Council also confirmed if the bin is damaged or lost when it gets emptied, residents will have to pay if they cannot prove the operator was at fault.

A spokesperson for the authority said the fee helped cover the cost of providing the bins and included "administration, supply and delivery".

But Independent councillor Dr Hayley Whitaker said: "To put the onus on residents to prove who might have damaged or stolen their bin is completely unworkable and unfair."

Independent councillor Hayley Whitaker says she is "horrified" by the new charges, which came in on January 6 [BBC/Amy Holmes]

Dr Whitaker, a ward member for Biggleswade West, posted on social media that she had been contacted by a resident when their bin had been stolen.

She told the BBC she was "horrified at this new charge being brought in when costs are rising for everyone".

She added: "My own general waste bin is so old it is labelled as 'Mid-Beds council' and has a huge crack in the lid, meaning the rubbish often gets wet.

"However, I will not be rushing to replace it."

'Difficult decisions'

Councils have a statutory duty to provide and collect household waste bins. The charges were introduced by Central Bedfordshire Council on January 6.

The council spokesperson said the move had been agreed in November, when the authority had been making "difficult decisions" about funding essential services for the most vulnerable.

They added: "These charges will not apply if it can be evidenced that a bin is damaged during collection by our contractor.

"In those cases, we will replace it free of charge."

Residents will now have to order replacement 140, 240 and 360 litre general waste bins at a cost of £36.48, with no concessions.

The authority has advised residents to "check with your neighbours first to see if they have taken your bin by mistake" and has recommended they wait 72 hours before reporting a missing bin.

Replacement recycling bins are currently free. The authority has said it "reserves the right" to charge for food and garden waste bins "in some circumstances".

