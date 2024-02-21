Feeling the heat? These new Six Flags Over Texas themed rides may just cool you off

Families in North Texas will be happy to hear about Six Flags over Texas laest additions to its attraction, Bugs Bunny Boomtown.

On Memorial Day weekend, the old ride Daffy Duck Bucket Blasters will return. Also, a new ride, Sylvester and Tweety Pounce and Bounce will open.

Fort Worth is already seeing warm weather with 80-degree temperatures in February. With minimal rain expected, families have the opportunity to tire their kids out with a day in the sun. The best way to take advantage of a sunny day is to spend it outside.

“For 63 years, generations of guests have come to the park to have fun and experience thrills with their families,” Park President Richard Douaihy said in a press release. “We’re so pleased that these new attractions will offer our guests the opportunity to make even more memories with the people who matter most.”

Here’s what is new at Six Flags Over Texas:

New rides at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington

Boomtown has rides for children that are 42 inches or under. Rides with less drops, milder twists and turns, and slower speeds are available for a gentler experience.

Daffy Duck Bucket Blasters houses families in a pool of water with water shooters to spray other passengers.

Sylvester and Tweety Pounce and Bounce makes its debut. The ride has a 41-foot drop accompanied by "pounces and bounces."

Just in time for the summer, Six Flags has redesigned two family friendly rides: Dino Off Road Adventure and Chaparral Antique Cars. As well as enhancing the Batman ride and Mr. Freeze ride.

Passengers on Batman: the ride, going 50 mph after the 360 degree loop.

How to buy tickets for Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington

To purchase Six Flags tickets you can visit their website. They have offers for one day tickets, season passes, or Six Flags plus membership.

Season passes start at $10 a month.

A one-day pass starts at $55. For a family of four, tickets would cost $220 before taxes and fees.

Six Flags is currently offering $20 tickets for the solar eclipse day on April 8.

You must buy your park tickets online in advance. Park hours vary depending on the season.