Feeling lucky? Play the lottery at the California State Fair to win free Scratchers

Lottery players have the opportunity to win up to 20 free Scratcher tickets at the California State Fair. All they have to do is spin a wheel.

The California Lottery Live! is a promotional experience where players have the chance to win Lucky Spot Scratcher tickets, which are not yet available in stores.

To play, fairgoers must first purchase $20 worth of California Lottery tickets. Any tickets sold at the booth, including draw games, are eligible. Every $20 spent earns a single spin at the lottery wheel.

After spinning the wheel, the color it stops on corresponds to the amount of Scratcher tickets won. The amounts range from four to 20 free $1 tickets.

The prize at the CA Lottery Live! booth is the Lucky Spot Scratchers, which are currently available only at the California State Fair.

For most patrons spinning the wheel, the decision to play the lottery was spur of the moment.

“We usually only play the lottery when it gets crazy, but not regularly,” Donica Wilson said as she scratched her tickets. “We just played because it was fun!”

Wilson spent $20 on lottery tickets and won six free Scratchers by spinning the wheel. She finished her gambling experience $6 in the positive and decided to cash out her winnings.

Donica Wilson won a total of $26 playing the lottery at the California State Fair on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Others have had even more luck in winning free tickets and uncovering prizes.

Kirstin Mace originally asked if her 8-year-old son, Jaxon, could spin the wheel. They had to settle with him standing by as a lucky charm since players must be 18 years or older.

Regardless, Jaxon was lucky. Mace won the top prize of 20 free tickets.

Kirstin Mace, left, and Jaxon Mace, 8, wait for the wheel to stop spinning at the CA Lottery Live! booth at the California State Fair on Friday, July 26, 2024.

“Last year, I saw three people win $1,000 here,” Adarsh Singh, assistant manager at the booth said when asked about the top prizes. “This year, I think the most was $700 to $500.”

The booth is located by the food court and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until the end of the California State Fair on Sunday.