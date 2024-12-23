Feeling warm? Windsor-Essex is losing 2 weeks of snowy, wintery days each winter

CBC
·5 min read
Windsor-Essex area has lost 14 days of below zero temperatures, Climate Central analysis finds. (Submitted by Ken Wiens - image credit)
Windsor-Essex area has lost 14 days of below zero temperatures, Climate Central analysis finds. (Submitted by Ken Wiens - image credit)

In the past decade, cities in Canada have lost weeks' worth of winter snow days each year because of climate change. In their place, days of rain, melt and mud.

That's according to a new analysis by Climate Central, a climate research and communications non-profit.

The southwestern Ontario region that includes Windsor-Essex lost 14 below-zero days as a result of climate change, while Toronto lost 13 days, and even Montreal and Calgary have lost six and five days below zero, respectively, per year.

The report averages data over the last decade. Nanaimo, B.C. topped the list with 18 lost winter days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kristina Dahl, vice president for science at Climate Central, said these recent changes are very noticeable because snow turns to rain when the temperature rises above freezing at 0 C.

"Across Canada, we're seeing the loss of cold winter days because of climate change, and that impacts things like winter sports and recreation, but also our economies, the tourism industry," she said.

"The longer we continue to burn fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas, the worse this problem is going to become."

Kristina Dahl, vice president for science at Climate Central, said these recent changes are very noticeable because snow turns to rain when the temperature rises above freezing at 0 C.
Kristina Dahl, vice president for science at Climate Central, said these recent changes are very noticeable because snow turns to rain when the temperature rises above freezing at 0 C.

Kristina Dahl, vice president for science at Climate Central, said these recent changes are very noticeable because snow turns to rain when the temperature rises above freezing at 0 C. (Nicholas Stennet)

Dahl said the loss of days is significant — and the data backs up what people are noticing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Those experiences when the pond in my backyard used to freeze over for all of winter and I could skate on it and it doesn't anymore," Dahl said. "This data really validates that experience."

Jeff Casey in Windsor is seeing it firsthand.

Loss of family tradition

Winter days meant setting up an ice rink in the backyard – a proud family tradition Casey oversaw for a decade – but now just isn't possible.

"We're not getting cold weather anymore, not like we used to anyways," Casey said.

"In fact this year and last year I haven't even bothered to build one."

Jeff Casey stand in his backyard where for a decade he built an ice rink for his kids. With shorter winter periods due to climate change, Casey says he is letting go off that fond family tradition.
Jeff Casey stand in his backyard where for a decade he built an ice rink for his kids. With shorter winter periods due to climate change, Casey says he is letting go off that fond family tradition.

Jeff Casey stand in his backyard where for a decade he built an ice rink for his kids. With shorter winter periods due to climate change, Casey says he is letting go off that fond family tradition. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

ADVERTISEMENT

While his kids still want him to build a rink, Casey said it's not worth it. In 2022, the last time he built a rink, he said they only got two days of skating in.

Back then, he had even built an ice path from the house right to the rink and is now disheartened by pictures of those memories.

"So, it's quite sad to not be able to do it. We will miss it."

Watch | Here's what loss of winter days means to Windsorites

Casey said growing up, he had many parks and rinks to ice skate and play hockey and wanted his kids to have that same experience  — but worries climate change is altering that Canadian culture.

"The wet, soggy, uncomfortable" winters also limit, Casey said, their options for skiing and winter sports.

"I'd much prefer if it were cold where we are still in Canada, which [is] synonymous," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I need two or three days of -10 C to freeze four inches of water. That's all I need. And we're not getting that."

Good news for grape growers

But for Tom O'Brien, the founder and co-owner of Cooper's Hawk Vineyards in Harrow, this is good news. It means a longer and better growing season with fewer bitterly-cold days

In his vineyard, O'Brien runs a wind machine during cold events that blows the cold air away from the plants and draws in warmer air from up above.

"For the first time in 15 years of growing, we did not run that wind machine last year, thank goodness. I'm happy to never run it, but over the 15 years of growing, we've probably run that machine 100 times," he said.

"The number of snow days, winter days are down dramatically. Our winters seem to be put off every year."

Tom O'Brien, the founder and co-owner of Cooper's Hawk Vineyards in Harrow, says balmy winters with less snowy days is good news for grapes.
Tom O'Brien, the founder and co-owner of Cooper's Hawk Vineyards in Harrow, says balmy winters with less snowy days is good news for grapes.

Tom O'Brien, the founder and co-owner of Cooper's Hawk Vineyards in Harrow, says balmy winters with less snowy days is good news for grapes. (Pratyush Dayal/CBC)

O'Brien says he still remembers the devastating aftermath of the polar vortex in 2014 and 2015, which caused them to lose their entire crop. The past year, with dry hot summers and a balmy, rainy winter was "wonderful."

"If we get rainy winters it allows the water to go into the soil deeper and, then in the summer time with less rain, the plants will produce better grapes."

Debbie Zimmerman, the chief executive officer for the Grape Growers of Ontario, agrees.

"Climate's been changing, no doubt about it. We've had warmer winters, but there's still this occasional winter."

The last severe winter was 2022, Zimmerman said, similar to 2014 and 2015 years where many growers lost a lot of crops.

Innovation to combat climate change

While the changing climate means expansion of the grape growing regions across the country, Zimmerman said they are also innovating to protect the crops against a deep freeze.

Debbie Zimmerman, the chief executive officer for the Grape Growers of Ontario, says they are using innovation to mitigate climate change.
Debbie Zimmerman, the chief executive officer for the Grape Growers of Ontario, says they are using innovation to mitigate climate change.

Debbie Zimmerman, the chief executive officer for the Grape Growers of Ontario, says they are using innovation to mitigate climate change. (Submitted by Debbie Zimmerman)

Beyond the wind machine to inverse the cold events, Zimmerman says growers are using thermal blankets to keep the buds warm. She said they are also partnering with Brock University to continue the research into this.

"To mitigate this impact of climate change, we're trying to stay as much in tune and ahead of the problem… One of our concerns in the future is obviously how do we sustain this industry which is the backbone of tourism in Ontario."

Latest Stories

  • Footage of strikingly 'awesome' grizzly bear inspires witty reaction

    Trail-cam footage captured in 2021, showing a massive and beautifully colored grizzly bear in Canada’s Yukon Territory, has been re-posted to reflect a comment that stood out to the camera operator. “ ‘If I’m going to get eaten by a bear, I want it to be this one’…

  • Snow threatens Monday commute across southern Ontario

    All eyes are on a snowy system moving into the Great Lakes region on Monday

  • Second mudslide victim's body found as more high winds strike B.C. coast

    High winds are again hitting the coast of British Columbia, as gusts surpassing 100 km/h have been reported at several outlying islands.

  • Parade of storms set to hit B.C.'s coast this week

    As Christmas travel kicks into high gear, several storms are forecast to hit B.C.'s entire coast, including Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday evening about the coming parade of storms that will reach as far north as Prince Rupert, B.C..The bad weather is set to start Monday morning with strong winds on the central and north sections of the coast, and reach the South Coast by Monday afternoon. The winds will intens

  • A Mysterious Lifeform Has Emerged From the Bottom of a Lake That Should Be Entirely Frozen

    Scientists thought that Lake Enigma was frozen from top to bottom. Then they discovered that water—and mysterious lifeforms—existed 11 meters below the surface.

  • Ontario will get an Alberta Clipper before Christmas

    A white Christmas is on the board for southern Ontario as another Alberta clipper brings wide spread snow across the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.

  • A NASA Spacecraft Is About to Fly Through the Sun

    Forget the cautionary tale of Icarus. NASA's daring Parker Solar Probe is gearing up to fly into the Sun to glean the secrets of our star's megahot winds, Ars Technica reports. Ever since it launched in 2018, the tiny spacecraft, which weighs less than a ton, has been continuously bounding through our solar system and performing flybys of the Sun, reaching record breaking speeds. But on Christmas eve, the orbiter will make its closest approach yet, coming within 3.8 million miles of the solar su

  • Hulking storms surround Canada on the winter solstice

    Large storms swirled on either side of Canada today as frigid air swept North America for the first day of winter

  • Trump wants to scrap Biden’s ban on a chunk of natural gas exports. It won’t help America’s top buyer much

    Donald Trump is set to overturn a ban on some US exports of liquefied natural gas in a move that may worsen the climate crisis. As for the biggest buyer of American LNG, Europe, it will have to wait till after the end of the decade to see the benefit.

  • Intensifying winter storm, heavy snow continues to impact Atlantic Canada

    A significant pre-Christmas storm is impacting weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces

  • Storm guarantees a white Christmas for those hit in Atlantic Canada

    Nathan Coleman reports from Atlantic Canada after an overnight snowstorm dropped over 20 cm of snow in many areas.

  • More deer killed by hunters in N.B. than any year since 1997

    Deer hunters in the province are bringing more venison to put on the table this year. They took 11,780 deer in New Brunswick this fall — a 31 per cent increase since last year, and the largest number of deer harvested in the province since 1997. "We were expecting an increase in harvest," said Joe Kennedy, a provincial deer biologist, in an interview on Information Morning Fredericton."We've been tracking an increase in the population for the last 10 years really, and we were expecting about an

  • Drone reveals devastation in Mayotte after cyclone wreaks havoc

    STORY: :: Drone footage reveals destruction in Mayotte after Cyclone Chido hits the island:: December 20, 2024:: Mamoudzou, MayotteOfficials in France's poorest overseas territory have only been able to confirm 31 fatalities more than five days after the cyclone, but some have said they fear thousands could have been killed. A lawmaker told French President Emmanuel Macron that some victims had been buried in mass graves. Reuters could not immediately verify that.Many areas remain inaccessible. Heavy rain in the capital Mamoudzou and other areas has worsened the plight of thousands of people whose shantytown dwellings were flattened.Health workers say they are bracing for a surge of disease as dead bodies lie unburied and people struggle to get clean drinking water.Three out of four people in Mayotte live below the national poverty line. While it exports vanilla, coffee and cinnamon, it remains heavily dependent on support from metropolitan France and attracts relatively few tourists.

  • Trump EPA Pick Lee Zeldin Is Fossil Fuel’s Inside Man

    He’s not a household name, but he’s a threat to the planet

  • Volunteers battle to clear spilled oil on Russia's Black Sea coast

    STORY: ::Near Anapa, Russia::Volunteers struggle to clear spilled oil on Russia's Black Sea coast after a storm damaged two tankers "It was only when we arrived here that we understood how serious the scale of damage is. We are now removing the top layer, but there are a lot of small oil flecks. How to remove those later is unclear, I don't imagine it is possible yet."::December 21, 2024The disaster will have a long-term consequences to the nature of the region as the oil penetrates the top soil layers, volunteers told Reuters.The Kerch Strait separates southern Russia from Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and is a route for exports of Russian grain and fuel products. One of the vessels split in half, and a crew member was killed, while the other ran aground. The two ships were carrying some 9,200 metric tons (62,000 barrels) of oil products in total, of which 40% is estimated to have leaked into the sea. President Vladimir Putin has called the incident an ecological disaster.The area provides an important habitat for seabirds and dolphins. Among the worst hit locations is Anapa, a popular tourist resort that is known for its golden, sandy beaches.

  • Impactful winter storm barrels through Atlantic Canada

    Heavy snowfall and freezing rain are battering parts of Atlantic Canada right before the holidays. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this developing story.

  • East Coast braces for significant storm with up to 30 cm of snow

    A significant pre-Christmas storm will snarl weekend travel throughout the Atlantic provinces

  • A race is on to clean up shorelines off Crimea after tons of oil spills from damaged Russian ships

    Cleanup continued in the Kerch Strait near Russian-occupied Crimea on Sunday, a week after at least 3,700 tons of low-grade fuel oil spilled out of two storm-stricken Russian tankers. More than 7,500 people, many of them volunteers, raced to rescue wildlife and clean up shorelines blighted by mazut, a heavy, low-quality oil product, according to Russian news reports. Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said oil continued to wash up along Crimea's coastline, despite announcing the night before that a cleanup operation had been successfully completed off the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

  • PHOTOS: Significant storm plasters East Coast with 20+ cm of snow

    A high-impact winter storm snarled travel throughout Atlantic Canada overnight Friday and into Saturday

  • Cyclone Chido kills 94 people in Mozambique

    The storm also devastated Mayotte, where one week on, many residents still lack basic necessities.