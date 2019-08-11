'It feels amazing': Team Yukon and N.W.T. win medals at Western Canada Summer Games

Team Yukon and N.W.T. have snagged a handful of medals at Western Canada Summer Games so far this weekend.

The games run every four years for athletes in the three territories, B.C., Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan. The 2019 games started Friday in Swift Current, Sask., and are scheduled to run for more than a week until Aug. 18.

N.W.T.'s Leo Konge won two medals in swimming Saturday, with bronze medal placing in the male 100-metre and 200-metre butterfly.

Konge said he's been swimming butterfly since he was eight years old.

"Honestly, it's mostly tiring," said Konge Sunday afternoon, hours before his next 50-metre butterfly race. "Every time I win a medal, it's basically, 'This is great. Celebrate for a few minutes. Get back with the team ... Figure out what I need to do for my next race and get ready.'"

The Northwest Territories' Team NT did not win any medals in the 2015 games.

Konge said he's been receiving lots of love from back home.

"Everyone's been texting me all day for the last two days, just how great it is," said Konge. "We went down here without very much expectation. So to see people paying attention and knowing when we are performing well, it feels amazing."

Konge is scheduled to compete in a total of six events, plus relays.

Yukon's Mia Barrault took the silver in the 50-metre female breaststroke event on Saturday, and won bronze for the 100-metre event Sunday.

Team NT/Facebook More

Yukon's Julianne Girouard took the bronze medal in the 1,000-metre K-1 female sprint canoe kayak event — a first-ever medal for Yukon in the event, according to Team Yukon's Facebook page. On Sunday, Girouard won another bronze for the 1,500-metre canoe kayak race.

Team Yukon won two medals in 2015.

Team Yukon/Facebook More

Sunday is day three of the games. N.W.T. athletes are scheduled to compete in female basketball against Yukon and Alberta, male basketball against Yukon and Alberta, male soccer against Yukon, and swimming.

There are several canoe kayak and beach volleyball events scheduled for both Yukon men and women. Yukon athletes will also race in cycling and swimming later Sunday.