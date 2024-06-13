'It feels fresh still': Community gathers to remember victims at Pulse nightclub site
'It feels fresh still': Community gathers to remember victims at Pulse nightclub site
'It feels fresh still': Community gathers to remember victims at Pulse nightclub site
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who drugged his daughter and her friends with fruit smoothies laced with a sleeping medication after they didn’t go to bed during a sleepover was sentenced to two years in prison.
An armed man who “took it upon himself” to conduct surveillance outside a sporting goods store in suburban Seattle has been charged with murder after he fatally shot in the back a teenager who had an airsoft gun in his pocket, prosecutors said.
Kingston police said an infant boy had been found dead in an apartment building in Kingston on May 31, 2024. His older brother was also in the apartment. The two had allegedly been abandoned by their mother, according to police.
Multiple people have been reported shot Wednesday in northern Illinois in what authorities are calling a “mass casualty incident.”
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden was convicted Tuesday of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.
Ex-president’s media-thirsty lawyer has evolved from directly representing her client to being an unofficial campaign surrogate — and her claims about her background have raised eyebrows
Sarah Boone will stand trial in October after allegedly killing Jorge Torres, Jr. in February 2020
Pamela Smart, 56, has been incarcerated since 1990
Curtis Allen Holliday was arrested for violating his wife’s no contact order. Then investigators found her body
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer was pictured at Harrods, London wearing an all-black outfit including leggings and a cropped blazer.
Elon Musk first met the woman in the early 2010s during her internship at SpaceX while she was still in college, The Wall Street Journal reported.
"Had I been wrong about my dad — this man I knew to be so wonderful and caring and loving, not only to my mom and my siblings and me, but seemingly to everyone he knew?"
40-year-old man allegedly caught in bed with 10-year-old boy, Florida sheriff says
DETROIT (AP) — Just before 2 a.m. on a chilly April night in Seattle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup stopped at an electric vehicle charging station on the edge of a shopping center parking lot.
A Toronto man has been found not criminally responsible for setting a woman on fire on a public bus in 2022.Tenzin Norbu was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was a stranger to him. On June 17, 2022, Norbu used lighter fluid and a lighter to set Nyima Dolma on fire on a TTC bus in downtown Toronto, according to an agreed statement of facts read before the court on Tuesday.Norbu pleaded not guilty this week, and the Crown and defence had both agreed that he should be fo
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A man convicted of killing his former lover and her husband in what prosecutors described as a fit of rage was executed Tuesday evening in Missouri.
Steve Bannon urged a federal appeals court on Tuesday to delay his imminent prison sentence on contempt of Congress charges so he can first exhaust his appeals. Bannon’s trial judge last week ordered the onetime adviser to former President Trump to report to prison by July 1 to begin serving his four-month sentence for defying…
Gabby Petito once asked Brian Laundrie to stop calling her names, according to a letter she wrote released in a collection of FBI documents, signaling tensions between the couple prior to the 2021 road trip that would end with Laundrie killing his 22-year-old fiancée.
The Donald Trump loyalist was hit with an embarrassing blast from the past.
Fox News spent much of Tuesday night suggesting that Hunter Biden’s conviction on gun-related charges is a plot—by the Department of Justice, Democrats and others—to protect President Joe Biden from being brought up on unspecified charges of his own. Greg Gutfeld kicked off the conspiracies on The Five, saying that he foresaw Biden being imprisoned as part of some backroom deal involving the president.“My sense is that Hunter is going to jail so Joe doesn’t have to,” Gutfeld said, not specifying