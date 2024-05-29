'It feels great:' WSSU assistant professor retires after 50 year nursing career
A student at Toronto's Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University is seeking $1 million in damages after alleging she was subjected to ongoing anti-Jewish discrimination at the school. The statement of claim, filed by the New York based Lawfare Project on behalf of Samantha Kline in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, claims there is a pattern of antisemitic harassment at the school as a result of OCAD's alleged failure to protect Jewish students since war broke out between Israel and
TORONTO — Students and staff at a Toronto Jewish girls school that was the target of a shooting over the weekend are shaken but undeterred, the principal said Monday as police continue to investigate the incident. Rabbi Yaacov Vidal of the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School said some students were apprehensive about attending classes on Monday but everyone showed up. "We are united, we're resilient, we're optimistic and we trust in God and we are not going to be deterred," Vidal said in a phone
NEW YORK — Standing on the stage at Radio City Music Hall, Mariame Sissoko began to speak in a voice trembling, ever so slightly. Growing up in Philadelphia, Sissoko was outspoken, a high achiever, captain of the high school debate team. In other words, just the sort of person who would go to Barnard College, run for student government and wind up giving a graduation speech before an audience of 4,700 university officials, classmates and parents. Sissoko, 22, who uses nonbinary pronouns, had bee
VANCOUVER — Police have cleared pro-Palestinian protesters from a main intersection at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver. The intersection of University Boulevard and Wesbrook Mall was clear by 12:15 p.m., though several unoccupied RCMP vehicles were parked nearby. Video posted shortly after 11 a.m. by an account associated with the protests had showed dozens of uniformed officers walking down the main route. The Instagram account called "People's University for Gaza at UBC"
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Discord from last month's mob attack on pro-Palestinian student activists encamped at the University of California, Los Angeles, flared again on Tuesday as academic workers staged a strike on campus protesting UCLA's response to the violence. Unionized academic researchers, graduate teaching assistants and post-doctoral scholars at UCLA walked off the job over what they regard as unfair labor practices in the university's handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent weeks, organizers said. They were joined by fellow academic workers at two other University of California campuses - UC Davis near Sacramento, and UC Santa Cruz, where the protest strike began on May 20.
MUN Students for Palestine have had an encampment at Memorial University for a week. They are demanding the university disclose its financial investments. (Abby Cole)Pro-Palestinian student activists and student union representatives at Memorial University left a meeting Friday with school president Neil Bose and other university administrators disappointed by the university's refusal to negotiate, they said.Nicolas Keough, director of external affairs for MUN's students' union, said he was hopi
A British Columbia university says it has withdrawn from an insurance cost-savings program at the centre of a past union grievance and an instructor's ongoing human rights complaint alleging it previously prevented him from accessing "life-changing" medication.Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) is withdrawing from Manulife's optional DrugWatch program following "faculty concerns," it announced in an April 24 email sent to faculty and shared with CBC News. Launched in 2015, DrugWatch analyzes
As university students across Canada wrap up their spring semester and many take a break before starting another academic year in the fall, some students are reflecting on one of the bigger challenges they face in their pursuit of higher education — imposter syndrome.Feeling that you are inadequate or that you don't belong is something many young Black and racialized people experience at different times during their studies.Ariana Petrazzini knows this all too well. The 21-year-old Scarborough,
DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University in Detroit suspended in-person classes Tuesday and encouraged staff to work remotely to avoid any problems with a pro-Palestinian encampment that sprouted last week.
Cody McDavis' life changed forever with a few strokes of a pen. McDavis grew up in a single-parent home where his mother worked three jobs to afford life's essentials. There was zero chance of paying for college if not for a basketball scholarship to Northern Colorado. “The assumption was if I didn't get a scholarship, I was not going to college,” recalled McDavis, now an attorney for a Los Angeles-based firm. Scholarships are not going away in college athletics, but how many there are and which
TORONTO — Nearly a month after pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment at the University of Toronto, the school turned to the courts Monday in an effort to clear the demonstration, arguing it was causing irreparable harm to the institution.
The University of California’s (UC) academic workers union expanded its ongoing strike Tuesday to UCLA and UC Davis, bringing the total walkouts to about 12,000 individuals. The union, which represents 48,000 academic and graduate workers of the UC system, escalated its ongoing standoff Tuesday morning to three campuses, just over a week after as many…
Maurie McInnis, a longtime higher education leader and cultural historian, was named the 24th president of Yale University on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to be appointed permanently to the position.
Des Moines school to ban phones to improve students' mental health
VANCOUVER — Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches. The University of Victoria says it's focusing on dialogue with encamped protesters, while Vancouver Island University says it's committed to a "measured" response. Vancouver Island University spokeswoman Jenn McGarrigle said in a statement that while the encampment there has led to some disruptions f
Shira Waldman, a mother of four, is demanding action from the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board amid a rise in anti-Jewish hate. (Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC)Some Jewish parents are demanding action from Ottawa's largest school board, saying it has failed to protect their children from increased anti-Jewish incidents in schools since the start of Israel's war in Gaza."The kids are all afraid to identify as Jewish," said Shira Waldman, a mother of four, around an Ottawa-Carleton District School Boar
Tens of thousands of students in southern Brazil have been gone a month without seeing their classrooms after catastrophic floods submerged some schools and turned others into shelters, raising concerns about their mental health. Of Rio Grande do Sul state's more than 2,000 public schools, nearly a fifth remain closed, affecting some 185,000 students. Rains that started in late April have swollen several rivers and lakes in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul to record highs, causing floods that killed at least 169 people and left more than 580,000 displaced, according to state officials.