'Feels unimaginable': Mason school community mourning deaths of 2 students in a week

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The president of the University of British Columbia has told pro-Palestinian protesters that the school must remain neutral on the Gaza conflict. Benoit-Antoine Bacon says in response to demands by the organizers of a protest encampment on the Vancouver campus that professors and students hold a broad range of opinions and the university can't "presume to speak for everyone." Bacon says if the university took a position, it would undermine the rights of people who hold different view