Feels like winter for sure in Omaha

- The Hockey News - New Jersey Devils
Devils Have Intriguing Trade Target From Maple Leafs
The Devils should consider making a push for this Maple Leafs forward.
- People
Shaquille O'Neal Has Hilarious Encounter with College Basketball Player — Who Is Taller Than Him: Watch
O'Neal was "out-gianted" by a Florida Gators center, who holds the Guinness Record for the world's tallest teen
- FTW Outdoors
Tom Brady made his Fox playoff broadcasting debut by sharing nonstop nonsense
Tom Brady's first season as Fox's lead NFL color commentator has, for the most part, been a disaster. The arguably greatest pro football player of all time has struggled to share genuine and engaging insight without sounding stilted and awkward. Throw in a controversy
- allrecipes
The Snack Travis Kelce Says He ‘Can’t Imagine’ Life Without
And Jason agrees.
- The Hockey News - Calgary Flames
Flames New Heavyweight Drops Gloves In Second & Third Periods
Former Stanley Cup-winning forward now leads the Calgary Flames in fighting majors this season.
- FTW Outdoors
Saquon Barkley's unnecessary slide with a clear touchdown path cost so many NFL playoff bettors
The Philadelphia Eagles advanced past the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Sunday in large part thanks to Saquon Barkley, who ran for 119 yards on 25 carries. However, the one thing missing from Barkley's stats was a touchdown, much to the…
- USA TODAY
Where are mandatory evacuation orders for California wildfires? See maps
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
- The Canadian Press
Nick Taylor wins another playoff with clutch play on 18th in Sony Open
HONOLULU (AP) — Nick Taylor in a playoff is tough to beat. Getting there was the hardest part for the Abbotsford, B.C., golfer, who delivered another highlight reel of clutch moments Sunday in the Sony Open.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Have Perfect Trade Target In Canucks Superstar
The Bruins should make a major push for this Canucks star.
- USA TODAY Sports
Texans' Joe Mixon fires back at ESPN analyst Rex Ryan during locker room celebration
Joe Mixon clapped back at ESPN analyst Rex Ryan after the Houston Texans' convincing 32-12 over the Los Angeles Chargers.
- People
Ryan Fitzpatrick's 7 Kids: All About His Sons and Daughters (and Why They Were All Born in Different Cities)
The former NFL quarterback shares seven children with his wife, Liza Barber
- Hello!
Exclusive: Zara Tindall shares why Australia will always be a 'home away from home' for her and husband Mike
Princess Anne's daughter Zara and Mike Tindall visit Australia down under every year for their annual trip
- The Hockey News - New York Islanders
The Time Patrick Roy Chirped Martin Brodeur At A Country Club In Florida A Week Before Landing Islanders Job
Patrick Roy is a master of the chirp game.
- The Canadian Press
Penguins place Malkin on IR; Bunting in car accident
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve on Sunday with an upper-body injury.
- FTW Outdoors
Why do the Broncos have 5280 on their helmets? Here's the answer.
The Denver Broncos have had something on their helmets recently that has sent people to Google to ask what's up with that: the number 5280 is displayed prominently across the front of their helmets. So if you're one of those people and you're here, you're probably…
- FTW Outdoors
Mike Tomlin and the Steelers need a change neither wants to admit
For 18 years, Mike Tomlin has been one of the NFL's premier coaches. He's been considered the gold standard, a model of consistency and maximizing any roster to its fullest. The man could probably take an empty fridge with few ingredi
- The Weather Network
Great Lakes see a more than 500 per cent increase in ice coverage
Frigid air parked over the region caused a dramatic increase in ice coverage on the Great Lakes this week
- The Hockey News - Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings Have Their New Future Shutdown Center
The Detroit Red Wings have a future shutdown center on their hands.
- MMA Junkie
Abdul Razak Alhassan releases statement after scary UFC Fight Night 249 knockout
Abdul Razak Alhassan exited the cage at UFC Fight Night 249 still a bit woozy Saturday after he suffered a scary knockout loss to Cesar Almeida. The knockout sequence, which is already being billed as a potential Knockout of the Year contender just o
- Reuters
How one California man tried saving his block from wildfire
Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire. A police officer told him and his neighbors to evacuate early on Wednesday morning as the fire raced down the hillside above them. Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbors’ homes along El Molino Avenue.