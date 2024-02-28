Fees at council-run car parks in the Peak District to increase

Charges at a number of car parks in the Peak District are set to increase as part of a council's budget plans.

High Peak Borough Council unanimously approved its 2024-25 budget, which includes increasing its share of council tax by 2.99%, at a meeting on Wednesday.

The authority will increase fees at some of its car parks by as much as between 12.5% and 25% from 1 April.

However, there will be no increases for council car park season tickets.

Existing free car parks will also remain as they are, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A number of council-run car parks will be affected by the increase, including those in Castleton, Hope and Edale.

Fees at Buxton's Market Street, Market Place, The Slopes, Eagle Parade, South Street and Bridge Street car parks will increase from between 16.67% and 19.35%.

Car parks at New Mills, including Market Street, Torr Top and the Town Hall, will see increases of between 22% and 25%.

A council spokesperson said: "Charging for local services makes a significant contribution to the council's finances.

"The council also uses charging to influence individual choices and behaviour, and to bring other benefits to local communities," the spokesperson added.

The authority is also set to implement a number of other increases in fees and charges across various services from April 1.

Its Carelink sheltered support accommodation service will see increases in charges from 3.3%, and up to as much as 130.64% for a cleaning service.

Charges for environmental crimes are also to increase by 25% for fly-tipping from a domestic property, and by 150% for fly-tipping from a vehicle.

Alan Barrow, executive councillor for corporate services and finance, said: "The council budget funds the essential everyday services residents, businesses and visitors rely on including waste collections, housing, investing in leisure and well-being facilities, tackling climate change - and all the other priorities we've set out in our borough plan.

Story continues

The new fees and charges for the same financial year is expected to be £7,442,180.

