Great Lakes communities prepare to be blasted by lake-effect snow as US rings in 2025

WATERTOWN, N.Y. – Several communities across the Great Lakes region are preparing to be blasted by feet of snow as winter weather moves in just as millions of people across the U.s. ring in 2025.

Numerous communities along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario have been placed under either Winter Storm Watches or Lake-Effect Snow Warnings as the region once again gets set to dig out from under feet of snow after a brief pause in the treacherous weather conditions.

The Winter Storm Watches stretch from Ohio to New England and include cities like Cleveland and Syracuse and Watertown in New York.

A Lake-Effect Snow Warning is also in effect for portions of the region, including Erie, Pennsylvania.

Much of western and northern New York could see anywhere from 3 inches to 3 feet of snow, as arctic air begins to make its way in from Canada.

By Thursday, the snow will move into Watertown, New York, and surrounding areas. Communities such as Montague, New York, will likely see 2-3 feet of snow.

The snow is expected to impact lake communities in Ohio and Michigan through Sunday, as well.

This graphic shows snow moving into the Great Lakes region this week.

The Great Lakes are no stranger to lake-effect snow. Since the end of November, Erie, Pennsylvania, and Buffalo, New York, have received several feet of snow. Communities between Syracuse and Watertown in New York have also reported several feet of snow.

The band of lake-effect snow to hit the region in mid-December led to travel bans across much of New York as feet of snow covered roadways and limited visibility.

This will be the fourth round of lake-effect snow to hit the region since November, and the first of the new year.





