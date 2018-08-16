Feisty Felines Begin Pre-Season Training for Kitten Bowl

There’s no downtime for these feisty felines, who are already training for the upcoming football season.

Even though these cats don’t technically need to be ready for the Kitten Bowl until February, they’re already diving into drills, all to prepare for the big day.

This year’s roster includes cats displaced from the wildfires in Northern California as the region continues to be engulfed in flames and smoke.

Cats rescued from hurricanes Harvey and Irma were part of the lineup last year.

The Kitten Bowl airs on The Hallmark Channel ahead of the Super Bowl in hopes of encouraging the adoption of rescued felines.

