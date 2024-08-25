Feline Trapper: Local woman sets traps to prevent overpopulation of feral cats VOSOT
The gigantic balloon drop that capped off the Democratic National Convention wasn’t just to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. As 100,000 red, white and blue balloons filled the United Center in Chicago on Thursday evening, the group of volunteer balloon artists who made the display weren’t thinking about politics - they were thinking about a person: Tommy DeLorenzo.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Wash
Five of the seven victims had been "searching for air pockets" as the luxury yacht sank on Aug. 19, authorities said
Reality Check is a Herald series holding those in power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email our journalists at tips@miamiherald.com.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A woman from India disappeared in Malaysia’s capital Friday when pavement collapsed beneath her and she fell into a sinkhole where she may have been swept away by an underground water current, police said.
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Mounties say that officers investigating a break and enter in Prince George, B.C., stumbled on what turned out to be the biggest haul of illicit drugs in the city's history.
OTTAWA — In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
Sergio Pino was being investigated at the time of his death by suicide, say authorities
Nearly 19 years after a woman's body was found in a wooded area at a southern Ontario picnic rest stop, police have identified her as a missing 41-year-old from Chilliwack, B.C., after turning to sophisticated DNA testing.Ontario Provincial Police say Tammy Eileen Penner is the woman found dead at the rest area off Highway 7 between Guelph and Rockwood on Aug. 28, 2005.Penner's body was found under a Woods-brand sleeping bag. Police say it appeared she had been dragged a short distance into the
A Calgary man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a missing person is accused of committing the killing while on parole, according to documents from the Parole Board of Canada (PBC). This week, Calgary police announced a second-degree murder charge against Shaun Alexander Folk, 47, in the death of Christopher Stevenson.The PBC documents show Folk was serving a four-year sentence for firearms and drug trafficking offences, among others, when he was released on full parole in Ju
The National Park Service said that Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Arizona, was "swept into" a creek on Thursday, Aug. 22
The Alberta RCMP announced a $10,000 reward on Friday for information leading to the arrest of Elijah Blake Strawberry, one of the two men accused of killing Rocky View County worker Colin Hough on Aug. 6.Speaking to the media Friday afternoon, Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz, detachment commander at the Strathmore RCMP, said several agencies are assisting in the search. They include both the B.C. and Saskatchewan RCMP, members of the Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge police services, and the Alberta Sh
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent in New York has been accused of ordering women to show him their breasts and claiming that it was part of his officials duties, authorities said.
Two Saskatchewan men are facing a total of at least 100 charges in connection with a string of incidents involving the theft of ATMs and vehicles in 2023, RCMP say.One of the thefts dates back to the morning of Nov. 18, when a Saskatoon RCMP officer responding to an alarm report at a business found a severely damaged door and a heavy-duty chain, according to a Friday news release.Police determined that the thieves broke into the building, attached the chain to an automated teller machine inside,
An anesthesiologist in New York state pleaded guilty to drugging and sexually abusing his family's nanny while she was asleep in his home, authorities said.
The husband of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old Virginia mother who has been missing for over three weeks, is accused of killing her inside their home and dragging her body outside, court documents obtained by CNN affiliate WJLA show.
Two women have been found dead in an Etobicoke home and police are searching for a man related to the victims. Toronto police were called to a home in the area of Sheldon Avenue and Silvercrest Avenue for a well-being check shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Det.-Sgt. Jason Davis of the police's homicide unit. A relative of the two women, not the accused, called police because the person was concerned for their safety, he added.When officers arrived, they found two women, aged 82 and
Lake Forest resident Christopher John Badsey was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and also ordered to pay $1.94 million in restitution.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities towed away a fleet of luxury vehicles Saturday from the home of the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, days after he was placed under house arrest following new human trafficking allegations.
SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — German police said early Sunday that a 26-year-old man turned himself in, claiming to be behind the deadly Solingen knife attack that left three dead and eight wounded.
“It’s a once-in-a-career type thing,” police sergeant says of Charlotte cold case arrest. “Very rewarding feeling, to be able to notify the family.”