Felix Project partners with The Caring Family Foundation to provide a million meals to Londoners in need

From the left: Richard Caring (Co-Founder of The Caring Family Foundation), Charlotte Hill OBE CEO of The Felix Project), Patricia Caring (Co-Founder of The Caring Family Foundation) (Dave Benett )

Hospitality tycoon Richard Caring’s charitable foundation is to provide a million meals to those in need in partnership with The Felix Project.

Caring’s The Caring Family Foundation (TCFF) has launched the ‘Food from the Heart’ campaign with the food redistribution charity to distribute 300,000 meals across London by the end of the year.

An additional 700,000 meals will be shared in 2025.

The initiative will seek to address poverty experienced by adults and children in the capital and tackle the issue of food insecurity.

Surrey Square Primary School, a long term recipient of TCFF support, is one of the schools in line to receive meals, with 20 per cent of children living in Temporary Accommodation. Some 84 of students meanwhile belong to families facing significant economic challenges, as indicated by the lowest deprivation index.

TCFF has expressed concern about poverty issues exacerbating during the two-week Christmas holidays. It’s pledge to distribute meals comes as 63 per cent of teachers in the most deprived schools of London recently reported pupils are regularly too hungry to learn because of a lack of food, according to a study by School Food Matters.

Mr Caring, who is the Co-Founder of The Caring Family Foundation and Co-Chairman of The Birley Clubs, said: “At The Caring Family Foundation, together with The Felix Project, we believe that every child deserves access to hot, nutritious meals daily. This isn’t just about food—it is a commitment to tackle child poverty and food insecurity and bring hope to those who need it most.

“With the support of The Felix Project’s network, we will reach those children facing these challenges right here in our communities. Every meal we deliver is a step closer to our mission of a world free from hunger, harm and hurt.”

By the end of 2025, TCFF will have provided over 3.5 million meals through its extensive network of schools and partners across the UK and Brazil.

Its latest campaign is part of its wider 2024 seasonal events and activities held to help combat child poverty.

Redistribution charity The Felix Project said their work and help is vital to support children and families across London.

It’s CEO, Charlotte Hill OBE, said: “It is a scandal that so many children across London and indeed the entire country face hunger on a daily basis. We know 1 in 8 working London families are using a food bank once a week to help them put food on their table, that could mean around 169,000 families in need of regular food support.

“The Felix Project is doing all it can to provide food and support those frontline organisations who are working to feed people through these difficult times. Donations like this from TCFF are vital and we are so grateful for their incredible generosity.”