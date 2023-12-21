Have a felony charge? Ohio Gov. DeWine wants you to apply for a pardon

Reuters

A proposal for permanent deployment of U.S. Patriot missile defense batteries in Palau in response to China's expanding reach in the Pacific has come under fire as the nation's politicians debate the move ahead of elections next year. The United States has begun work on an over-the-horizon radar system in Palau and the island nation's president, Surangel Whipps, says he has asked Washington to install the missile shield given fears that hosting the radar could endanger the archipelago's 18,000 residents. However, in late November, the Senate in Palau, where the population is sensitive to the islands' history as a bloody battleground in World War Two, passed a resolution rejecting the deployment.