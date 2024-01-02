'I Felt Like My Life Was in Danger': Passenger Escapes Burning Plane in Tokyo

A woman said she felt like her “life was in danger” as she escaped from a Japan Airlines plane that caught fire after colliding with a coast guard plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on January 2.

X user @ricole0704 said that after escaping from the plane, she was taken by bus to the airport terminal. She recorded this footage of her fellow passengers evacuating.

“Flames erupted from both wings. Only the front hatch could be opened, and I escaped with only my cell phone in hand as the cabin was filled with smoke,” she said.

According to NHK, Japan Airlines said the plane collided with a coast guard aircraft. All 379 passengers and crew evacuated safely; however, five of the coast guard plane’s crew were killed, police in Tokyo told NHK, with the pilot severely injured. Credit: @ricole0704 via Storyful