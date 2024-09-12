'I Felt So Much Shame': Drew Barrymore Gets Emotional Discussing Blackout Drinking Past

This post discusses some plot details from “Blink Twice.”

Drew Barrymore found herself reflecting on her past alcohol use after catching a screening of Zoë Kravitz’s new movie.

The talk show host became visibly emotional during an interview with Kravitz, who appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” to promote her directorial debut, “Blink Twice.”

The movie’s portrayal of drug and alcohol use, Barrymore said, triggered memories of her own experiences.

“I used to be a blackout drinker, and so watching this film was an extraordinary journey for me to forgive myself for that,” she said. “I’ve put myself in situations I shouldn’t have put myself in, and I felt so much shame about that.”

Noting that she hasn’t had a drink in five years, she added, “It is not only a film about the things that can happen to us, but it made me think about the things we’ve done to ourselves.”

Watch a clip of Kravitz’s appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” below.

“Blink Twice,” which hit theaters last month, follows female friends Frida and Jess (played by Naomi Ackie and Alia Shawkat), who are invited to vacation on a tropical island owned by reclusive tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum).

Upon arrival, the two women are treated to lavish hotel rooms, free-flowing cocktails and high-end meals. After a series of strange occurrences, however, Frida learns that she and Jess have been sexually assaulted by Slater and his associates while under the influence of a drug derived from a flower on the island.

In her chat with Barrymore, Kravitz said the movie’s portrayal of substance use was meant to heighten the vulnerability of her characters.

“We make mistakes, we hurt ourselves, we get hurt by others and then oftentimes we are left to deal with the consequences on our own,” she said.

Barrymore, an actor who comes from a family of stage and screen performers, had shot to fame by age 7 following her scene-stealing performance in 1982′s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” Though she continued her early success with roles in movies like “Firestarter” and “Cat’s Eye,” she underwent treatment for excessive drug and alcohol use by age 13. About a year later, she was granted legal emancipation from her parents.

In recent years, she’s been outspoken about the challenges she’s faced around alcohol use. Her will to quit drinking was reinvigorated, she said, after filming a pilot for “The Drew Barrymore Show” in 2019.

“I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me,” she told the Los Angeles Times last year. “I was like, ‘I can’t handle this unless I’m in a really clear place.’”

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website. For substance use disorder or mental health issues, call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline in the U.S.

