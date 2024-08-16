"I felt like I stopped breathing. I literally told myself, I'm about to die.

The rise of strokes in younger people has grown in recent years. According to the CDC, stroke deaths among middle-aged Americans were the highest in two decades during the pandemic. But a Baltimore man recently learned that's not the only reason we're seeing an uptick.

  • An Ophthalmologist Is Warning Against The Common Activity That Could Permanently Scar Your Vision

    “It’s not going to happen every time, but when it happens, it’s terrible.”

  • JD Vance Suggests Caring About Abortion Rights Isn’t ‘Normal’

    Sen. JD Vance, who has been dragged for his controversial comments about women ever since Donald Trump selected him as his running mate, added to the list Wednesday by suggesting that it isn’t “normal” for women to care about abortion rights.In a post-Roe v. Wade country where Republican lawmakers have restricted that right for millions of women in dozens of states, Vance didn’t seem to understand why that might be a key issue in the upcoming election when asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham.“

  • Samantha Harris Reveals Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Will Fight On'

    "I never thought I would have to share this...again," the former 'Dancing With the Stars' cohost said

  • Texas woman who fled state for abortion makes case for Harris campaign

    STORY: "We gave her the name Chloe...Sorry. It's the name that we had in mind for her from the beginning. And, you know, we, there’s nothing more that we wanted than to bring her home."Kate Cox was forced to flee her home state of Texas for an emergency abortion last year.Her case, which became a legal challenge that reached the Texas supreme court, grabbed national headlines.Now, the 32-year-old is set to appear at the Democratic National Convention supporting candidate Kamala Harris, and says she will vote in the November 5 election like her life depends on it.Her struggles began when the mother-of-two was pregnant with her third child last August, and tests revealed the baby had a life-threatening genetic condition."With each ultrasound, the news became more and more devastating and we received, when I was 18 weeks, a full Trisomy 18 diagnosis.”Trisomy 18 is marked by severe cognitive disability and problems impacting nearly every organ system of the body. Cox’s doctor and gynecologist Dr. Damla Karsan said these births are often met with end-of-life care.“The standard of care for these babies, when they're born, is comfort care to allow them to pass peacefully, or hospice care, as a lot of people know it. And so, really, the standard for us has been to offer those patients termination, because pregnancy carries risks.”Giving birth would’ve also jeopardized Cox’s own health, possibly impacting her ability to have another child.In December, Cox tried to obtain an abortion as a medical exemption under Texas law that prohibits most terminations.A district court judge first ruled in her favor.But after Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a petition, the state's Supreme Court overturned the decision.Paxton did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.As Cox’s case moved through the district court, the anti-abortion lobby Texas Alliance for Life issued a statement, saying: “It is heartbreaking to hear of any family facing a tragic diagnosis for their unborn child. At the same time, Texas Alliance for Life does not support taking the life of an unborn child because of a life-limiting or fatal diagnosis.”Cox and her husband Justin made a challenging trip to New Mexico for the abortion, during which time Cox developed an infection requiring medical treatment as well. The couple underscored the emotional toll of the state interfering with the family’s medical crisis.“It was very, very, very hurtful because of what I've been through, and there was no outcome of the pregnancy where I was going to be bringing home a baby. And as parents, we made the best decision for our family, for my health, for a future pregnancy. We didn't want to watch our baby suffer.""Fair amount of anger, from me, at least... That’s not how things should go. We live here in Texas, this is where our family is, this is where we’re from, we should be able to get the health care that we need here, in the state."Cox's legal fight for an abortion in Texas threw her into the political spotlight two years after the U.S. Supreme Court scrapped the nationwide right to the procedure. Democrats hope to galvanize left-leaning and independent voters around the issue, as Vice President Harris faces Republican rival Donald Trump in the presidential election.Cox, seen here in Harris campaign photos at a June event for President Joe Biden, says she is supporting the vice president partly for her daughter's future."I do what I can, you know, to support because this is such an important election. This is such an important time. And, you know, I will cast my ballot like my life depends on it because it does."Despite their painful ordeal in Texas, the Coxes say they don't want to leave their home. "We're not going anywhere. We love the state of Texas. We don't agree with the direction that's going right now. But we plan to hopefully make some changes."Cox is now five months pregnant with a healthy baby boy. She says she's grateful, because it may not have been possible - had she not found a way to access abortion care.

  • CDC warns cases of Fifth disease are on the rise in kids ages 5 to 9

    The highly contagious virus is typically mild in kids but can be dangerous for pregnant people.

  • What is mpox and how is it spread?

    Mpox, which used to be called monkeypox, is declared a global public health emergency.

  • Mpox: What are the symptoms, and how does it spread?

    As mpox becomes a global health emergency for the second time in two years, we speak to Dr. Isaac Bogoch about what to know about how it spreads and what the symptoms are.

  • 'Very worrying': Mpox outbreak declared global health emergency by WHO

    For the second time in two years, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, a public health emergency of international concern. Jackson Proskow reports on the new strain spreading rapidly in Africa; how mpox is transmitted; its symptoms; the push for high-risk groups to get vaccinated; and where cases are rising in Canada.

  • Whitehorse mother and daughter say they're on the hook for hotel bills after medical escort denied

    Andrea Logan says she didn't anticipate that soon after being medevaced to from Whitehorse to Vancouver, she would also have to set up a fundraiser to cover hotel costs for her mother to join her. Logan and her mother say they're now on the hook for thousands of dollars in unexpected expenses. "There needs to be a better explanation because it's such a whirlwind of, 'You need to go home and get your stuff right now,'" Logan said. Logan told CBC she can't walk well, and wanted her mother to come

  • What is ketamine? Doctor explains amid Matthew Perry death investigation

    Dr. Iris Gorfinkel joins us to explain what ketamine is, its effects, and the risks involved. We'll also discuss the recent global health emergency declared by the WHO due to rising mpox cases. She also covers new study debunking the health benefits of moderate drinking for older adults, and research linking a popular low-calorie sweetener to heart risks.

  • Comatose patients with brain injury may have 'covert' consciousness

    Some comatose patients with severe brain injury might be paying closer attention to their surroundings than previously thought, a new study says.

  • 4 Myths About Hormones That Way Too Many People Still Believe, According To A Doctor

    "Testosterone is the most abundantly produced hormone in women, surpassing estrogen levels by three to four times."

  • Florida Is Waging An All-Out War On Its Abortion Clinics

    A major ballot measure could restore abortion access across the state — but it might end up being too late for some providers.

  • Olympia council makes users of shrooms and other psychedelics the lowest police priority

    The City Council unanimously passed a resolution during its Aug. 13 meeting.

  • The US is experiencing its largest summer Covid wave in at least two years

    It may be time to dust off the face masks and air purifiers.

  • What to Know About Parvovirus B19

    The respiratory virus is on the rise.

  • Why are mosquitoes so attracted to me? 11 expert tips for preventing bug bites, ticks and insect-borne illnesses

    Summer may be winding down, but there are plenty of months left for ticks and mosquitoes to cause a nuisance.

  • Should Canadians be worried about mpox? What to know as World Health Organization declares virus outbreak a global public health emergency

    The Public Health Agency of Canada says the risk for the new strain of mpox virus "remains low" at this time.

  • Christina Aguilera Slams Criticisms About Her Body After Ozempic Rumors

    The pop star's slimmer appearance sparked speculation on social media that she's taking weight loss drugs.

  • There has never been a more dangerous time to take drugs, NCA boss warns

    NCA director-general Graeme Biggar outlined the law enforcement agency’s annual assessment of crime threats to Britain.