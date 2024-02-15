Feltham: £20,000 reward offered over stabbing murder of teenager found by joggers

Tyler Donnelly, 19, was discovered in Hanworth Park, Feltham (Metropolitanm Police )

A £20,000 reward has been offered over the “senseless” murder of a teenager found dead by joggers in west London amid fears his family are “being kept in the dark”.

Tyler Donnelly, 19, was discovered in Hanworth Park, Feltham, shortly after 7.40am on Thursday, January 25. He had been stabbed to death.

Tottenham Hotspur fan Tyler had left his home in Feltham at around 9.10pm the night before rode his bike along Elmwood Avenue.

At some stage, he entered the park but never returned to his family.

He was the first teenager to be murdered in London this year.

Crimestoppers is offering £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone linked to Tyler’s murder.

Alexa Loukas, the independent charity’s London regional manager, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Tyler’s friends and family.

“They and the wider community are shocked at the loss of someone so young in such senseless circumstances.

“When tragedy strikes, there’s nothing worse than being kept in the dark over what exactly has happened and who is responsible, which is why our charity has stepped forward to support the investigation.

Police are corden (PA)

“We know that for some people it can be incredibly difficult to speak directly to the police.

“Crimestoppers is independent and guarantees you stay completely anonymous.

“Your information could make a real difference whilst helping to prevent others from coming to such harm.”

Tyler’s mother Hollie Yates shared the Crimestoppers appeal on Facebook and pictures of her with the teenager, saying: “You are so so loved, my boy and you knew it.”

She thanked well-wishers after the “awful circumstance”, adding: “I’ll never forget the kindness for the rest of my life.”

The Metropolitan Police said tree men have been charged with Tyler’s murder.

Daniel Matos, 21, of Craston Close, Hounslow, Keith Preddie, 32, from of Shore Close in Feltham, and 27-year-old Joshua Cowley, of Avonwick Road, Hounslow will face trial at a later date.