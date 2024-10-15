FEMA administrator says misinformation about hurricane response 'has got to stop'

Speaking at a press conference in North Carolina on Tuesday about the response to Hurricane Helene, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said that the misinformation about the federal response to the hurricane “has got to stop.” Criswell said she is taking the threats against federal responders seriously and has made some changes to keep them safe. “Misinformation will not deter us from our mission of helping people,” she said.

Video Transcript

The ongoing spread of misinformation about operations is not ok.

It has got to stop the Federal family has been here working side by side with the state since day one.

These are people who put their lives on hold to help those who have lost everything.

The fe a workforce, they are dedicated dedicated to putting people first to serving communities and extending a helping hand when disasters like hurricane Helene strike and frankly, it's heartbreaking to see words or acts of hatred toward anyone, let alone federal responders who are here to help people in this critical time.

So let me be clear, I take these threats seriously and the safety of these responders is and will remain a priority for me and my team.

Now over the weekend, out of an abundance of caution, we made operational changes to keep F ma personnel safe, but none of the changes we made impacted ongoing search and rescue or other life safety operations.

We started to resume canvassing operations yesterday and I was in the field with them going door to door and our disaster survivor assistance teams will continue to go door to door in impacted communities.

So let me be clear, we are not going anywhere.

We have over 2000 people from the Federal family in North Carolina and misinformation will not deter us from our mission of helping people.

Period.

This is what we are here to do and I want to set the story straight.