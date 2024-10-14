FEMA declares major disaster declaration in Florida
Scandal-hit Kanye West allegedly told his wife Bianca Censori he wanted to have sex with her mother, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his ex-assistant – who is accusing him of drugging and raping her at a Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs recording session.
There wasn’t much more than piles debris from shattered homes when Vickie Ward returned to her Grove City, Florida, neighborhood after Hurricane Milton.
A suspect in the killing of an off-duty Florida sheriff's deputy, who was gunned down at a truck stop while trying to intervene in a domestic battery incident, was captured Sunday in North Carolina, authorities said. The suspect, 29-year-old Demaurea Grant, was taken into custody without incident around 7:30 a.m. by the U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force at a home in Gastonia, North Carolina, about 400 miles from where he allegedly fatally shot Deputy Brad McNew, a corrections officer for the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office, officials said. "As the leader of this agency, I'm grateful for the quick arrest of a man who tragically took the life of a member of the JSO family," Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters said during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area.
The FBI supposedly investigated sexual assault allegations against the Trump Supreme Court pick. A new report shows the probe was deeply compromised.
Three people are dead after a head-on collision between a Niagara transit bus and a pickup truck on a Welland, Ont., highway Saturday night, police say.Just before 10:30 p.m., police and other emergency crews responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision on Highway 58 in Welland, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said at the scene Saturday.Police found a transit bus had collided head-on with a pickup truck, he said.The collision caused the pickup truck to roll over and burst
A disturbing 2016 video that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting singer Cassie, his former girlfriend, has emerged as a key battleground in his sex abuse case.
Forecasters say there may be a few quiet days in the Caribbean in the aftermath of Hurricanes Milton and Helene. But there's potential late next week.
Viktoriia Roshchyna had been detained last year while reporting in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
Phoenix, Arizona, is a hot city in the midst of one of its most remarkable heat waves in recorded history
Members of the Word of Faith Fellowship have attended over 250 rallies in support of the former president — but the church has been accused of engaging in unpaid labor of foreigners, including children, writes Mike Bedigan
After several months of searching, Toronto police say they have arrested a man who was wanted in an investigation related to indignity to a human body. The accused is now also facing several other charges. In June, police asked for the public's help searching for 52-year-old Rejean Hermel Perron. He was wanted in connection with an incident in May, where a body was discovered in an apartment near Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street E. An autopsy revealed the individual had died of natural causes,
A raw, chilly holiday is on tap for most communities across southern Ontario
84-year-old Keith Johnson who could not move after he fell and broke his hip was rescued after his dog Gita, caught the attention of a passing deputy.
New York's Supreme Court has turned down an attempt by a notorious sex offender with ties to Nova Scotia to have a 2022 parole decision that keeps him incarcerated thrown out.The decision comes as William Shrubsall, 53, faces another parole hearing later this month.On the third day of a 1996 trial in Niagara Falls, N.Y., for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, Shrubsall did not show up. His lawyer announced his client had left a suicide note saying he was going to jump into Niagara Falls. This w
Photos shared online show the son of Travis Barker at a party that featured a baby oil-themed bottle service
Officials said they are still investigating what led to Patrick Weier’s death after an elevator in the mine malfunctioned
Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for West from 2021 to 2022, said a studio assistant served her a laced drink at West's request
Roan recently criticized the Democratic party for failing ‘people like me and you. And more so Palestine. And more so every marginalized community in the world’
The inmate would be the first person in the US executed on a shaken baby syndrome-based conviction, his lawyers say, as the diagnosis is under increasing scrutiny in courts.