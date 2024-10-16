FEMA goes door-to-door in The Acreage

Latest Stories
- People
Woman Killed on Trail While Exercising After Witnesses Hear Scream: 'He's Trying to Rape Me'
Alyssa Lokits, 34, was fatally shot, and police allege a video shows 29-year-old suspect Paul Park following her
- Canadian Press Videos
Two Sydney beaches closed after hundreds of black golf ball sized spheres wash ashore
Authorities have shut down two beaches in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday after hundreds of black golf ball sized spheres washed ashore. Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said authorities were not sure what the spherical, dark black tarry balls were, but as a precaution, Coogee Beach and Gordons Bay Beach in the city's east were closed to the public.
- People
Storm System Could Develop Into Hurricane ‘Nadine’ by End of Week. Here's Where It Could Go
Originally, the National Hurricane Center indicated that the chances of a storm forming in the Atlantic “in the coming days” was “not likely"
- CNN
A La Niña winter is coming. Here’s what that could mean for the US
Fall is in full swing, but it’s not too soon to look ahead to winter, especially one that could feel considerably different than last year’s dominated by El Niño.
- Miami Herald
King tides are coming, South Florida. They might bring record-breaking street flooding
Water levels could be as much as 2 feet higher than normal.
- People
Finland's First Openly Gay Hockey Player Janne Puhakka, 29, Allegedly Shot Dead by Partner, 66: Police
Puhakka was the country's first openly gay professional hockey player and was a cast member of the Finnish reality adaptation of "The Traitors"
- CBC
Retreat from the coast: Nova Scotia prepares to move iconic road to adapt to climate change
The Nova Scotia government is preparing to move an iconic strip of coastal road that has been repeatedly battered by storm surge, marking the latest example of a need to modify public infrastructure to mitigate the effects of climate change.Lawrencetown Road, also known as Highway 207, slopes down from a headland just west of Lawrencetown Beach and comes within a few metres of the high-tide line. The headland, known by locals as "the point," creates a surf break that Vic Ruzgys describes as "the
- USA TODAY
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued by woman claiming he 'violently gang raped' her in 2018
Ashley Parham claims a man set her up to be sexually assaulted by Diddy and his accomplices after she said the rapper was involved in Tupac's killing.
- People
5-Year-Old in Coma and 'Fighting for Her Life' After Being Mauled by Dog
Family friends say the child lost a lot of blood and "may have suffered permanent brain damage"
- Time
Fighting Florida's Invasive Python Problem One Step at a Time
How shoe brand P448 became an unlikely ally in the battle to tackle invasive species.
- LA Times
Francesca Eastwood arrested in Beverly Hills on suspicion of felony domestic violence
Francesca, the 31-year-old daughter of film legend Clint Eastwood, was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills on suspicion of felony domestic violence.
- Idaho Statesman
Boise man needed facial surgery after Meridian police beating. Now he’s going to prison
An Ada County judge said it was not up to him to rule on the officer’s use of force. “I’ve seen the injuries; I’ve seen the description of it. ... And the defendant did suffer substantial harm.”
- The Canadian Press
In the heartland of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cellphone chats have become death sentences in the continuing, bloody factional war inside Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel.
- CBC
Charlottetown wants residents to remove water-powered sump pumps
The City of Charlottetown is reminding people to remove water-powered sump pumps from their homes.The city cautioned against using the pumps a few years ago, but officials said many are still in use. Joshua McInnis, manager of Charlottetown's water and sewer utility, said the city wants residents to remove the pumps as soon as possible because they draw water from the city's supply."Typically, it's a two-to-one ratio with these pumps. Some of them are a little bit different, but it'll use a litr
- CBC
Man charged after double stabbing in Newmarket restaurant
A 40-year-old man is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, following a double stabbing inside a restaurant in Newmarket, Ont., police say.Officers responded to reports of a stabbing inside a restaurant in the area of Davis Drive and Longford Drive around 9 p.m. on Sunday, York Regional Police said in a news release Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the suspect outside the restaurant and two victims with stab wounds near the entrance.Police learned the suspect attacked a 34-y
- ABC News
Man arrested for animal cruelty after dog found tied to post in floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Milton
The former owner of a dog that was left tied to a post off a Florida highway in floodwaters ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall has been arrested for animal cruelty, officials announced Tuesday. The dog was found up to its chest in floodwaters off Interstate 75 in Tampa on Oct. 9, as many residents were evacuating due to Milton, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. A state trooper rescued the dog, now known as Trooper, the department said.
- The Canadian Press
Killer's escape from Pennsylvania jail costs him his right to appeal life sentence
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A convicted killer’s escape from a Pennsylvania jail last year has cost him his right to appeal his original life sentence, a state court ruled Wednesday.
- People
His Wife Brutally Killed Their 3 Children. So Why Does Mass. Husband Say She's Not a 'Monster?'
“I wasn’t married to a monster − I was married to someone who got sick,” Patrick Clancy said of his wife Lindsay Clancy in an interview published by 'The New Yorker' on Oct. 14
- WFTS-Tampa
Owners of dog left tied to pole in the path of Milton to face animal cruelty charges
Governor Ron DeSantis announced the owners of a dog who was saved after being left tied to a pole in neck-deep water in the path of Hurricane Milton have been identified and will face animal cruelty charges.
- The Canadian Press
Missed out on the northern lights? Scientists expect more solar storms to produce auroras
NEW YORK (AP) — Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.