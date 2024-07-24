FEMA inspects damage from July storms
In order to qualify for a disaster declaration, there must be at least $2.5 million in damages to public infrastructure statewide. In Lancaster alone, officials are estimating damages at $2.9 million.
WILLIAMS LAKE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Residents of Williams Lake, B.C., got a front-row look at the wildfire fight to save their community, as water bombers swooped low and dropped red fire retardant, crews sprayed structure fires from ladders and RCMP evacuated homes.
Severe thunderstorm threat returns to parts of Ontario and Quebec through Wednesday, with heavy rain, strong winds, and a tornado risk all on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
Rare footage captured by a camera strapped to the back of an endangered shark shows the moment it was struck by a boat, prompting the animal to dash into deep waters.
A Texas woman who pleaded guilty to charges of stealing nearly $109 million from a youth development program for children of military families and using it to fund an extravagant lifestyle that included multiple mansions, a fleet of luxury cars and designer accessories was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Sonya Massey ducked and apologized to an Illinois sheriff’s deputy seconds before he shot the Black woman three times in her home, with one fatal blow to the head, as seen in body camera video released Monday.
The House Ethics Manual prohibits using US House buildings and offices for campaign purposes
Ample storm energy and impressive dynamics in eastern Ontario Wednesday afternoon
BARKERVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is drenched, both from overnight rains and sprinklers dousing its timber buildings, some more than 150 years old.
Police say a woman killed Saturday in a drive-by shooting on a Deerfoot Trail overpass was not the intended target.A 17-year-old injured in the same vehicle was likely the intended victim, Calgary police said Monday. He is in hospital in stable condition.The shooting victim has been identified as Jordan Leinen, 19, of Calgary, following an autopsy completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday.Her death has been deemed a homicide, police said.Officers were called to the Foothill
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who boasted that he was the “Wolf of Airbnb” was sentenced Monday to over four years in prison for defrauding New York City landlords and a federal pandemic-relief government program.
VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say they are investigating the discovery of the bodies of two women found near beaches along the city's English Bay within two days.
Alberta has seen record-breaking heat over the last week but the ridge is finally breaking down, offering some much needed relief from the heat. Northern Alberta is also set to receive a heavy dousing of rain, borderline flood-worthy. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
A 67-year-old Edmonton man has been charged for allegedly posting threats to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh.The man is facing three Criminal Code counts of uttering threats against a person, RCMP said in a news release Monday.Threats allegedly made by a YouTube account user were reported to the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) on June 7.The man was charged on June 13 and
A Wisconsin man fled to Ireland and sought asylum to avoid a prison sentence for joining a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol over three years ago, federal authorities allege in a court filing Tuesday.
About 25,000 people were evacuated from Jasper National Park overnight Tuesday as wildfires threatening the mountain park in western Alberta. With team noon news coverage on the latest, here's Lisa MacGregor in Jasper, Michael King on evacuees being welcomed in Calgary and Kendra Slugoski on the overall wildfire situation in Alberta.
"God has gained another angel way too soon," Crittendon's mother-in-law Tiffany Oxley wrote in a Facebook message on July 22