Fema official ordered storm crews not to help Trump voters

Jamie Whitehead - BBC News
·2 min read
A man in a bright orange jacket tosses a plank of wood onto a pile during a hurricane clean up. An American flag at half mast is behind him, as is on orange building with a damaged roof and a sign on it.
Hurricane Milton hit Florida last month, two weeks after Hurricane Helene [Reuters]

A Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) supervisor has been fired for telling staff helping hurricane survivors to skip houses displaying signs supporting Donald Trump.

The agency's head, Deanne Criswell, described the supervisor's actions as "reprehensible", saying Fema takes its mission "to help everyone before, during and after disasters seriously”.

Although Criswell's statement on X does not indicate when or where the incident took place, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the Division of Emergency Management would be launching an investigation at his direction.

DeSantis called the situation "targeted discrimination" of Trump supporters in Florida.

Fema staff have been in Florida helping residents recover from Hurricane Milton last month, and needed to survey damage to homes to assess who qualified to apply for federal aid.

The Daily Wire reported on Friday that Fema staff had been checking on homes in Lake Placid when they were ordered to skip properties that had yard signs supporting the Republican candidate.

“Trump sign no entry per leadership,” said internal messages in a government system, reports the Daily Wire.

“When we got there we were told to discriminate against people,” a whistleblower told the outlet. “It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay.”

Criswell, the Fema director, ended her statement saying that she "will continue to do everything I can to make sure this never happens again".

A battered house in the aftermath of a hurricane, there are fallen trees in the foreground.
Hurricane Milton left over two million homes and businesses without power. [EPA]

Congressman James Comer said he would be calling on Criswell to appear before the House Oversight Committee hearing on 19 November.

Josh Hawley, senator for Missouri, also published a letter calling for a full investigation and for those involved to be prosecuted if necessary.

Florida was hit by two major hurricanes in the last couple of months.

At least 24 people were killed during Milton, which left millions of homes and businesses without power.

Two weeks before Milton, Hurricane Helene made landfall, going on to become the deadliest mainland US storm since Katrina.

More than 200 people were killed, over half of those in North Carolina, where entire communities were devastated.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon

  • People Are Sharing Stories Of Trump Supporters Who Voted Waaaay Against Their Own Interests, And It's Wild

    "I actually had a Trump voter say to me today 'he’s not really gonna get rid of the ACA right? My wife and I both have plans through it.'"

  • Putin Plays Tough in Opening Move with Trump

    "The message is, if you want a deal, you’re going to crawl on your knees for it."

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares His 'Honest To God' Thoughts About Trump Win

    The former House Republican got "absolutely" clear about what he called a right-wing "narrative."

  • ‘There Can Only Be One’: CNN Hosts Predict Major Falling Out Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Kara Swisher has prophesied a battle between tech billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump in which only one man will remain standing. Musk played a major role in Trump‘s campaign, from his America PAC to his X rants, with his support culminating in rumors of a promotion to Trump’s cabinet. Swisher, however, judged that both men saw themselves as the head honcho, and that this belief would lead to a major dissolution of their relationship with Trump inevitably coming out on top.

  • Trump's Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security advisor. Trump is currently in the process of putting an eclectic team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be President’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security advisor to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • The Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:

  • New York judge must do the unthinkable - and correct - thing to Donald Trump | Opinion

    The president-elect’s first act will undoubtedly try to pardon himself. Judge Juan Merchan needs the courage Mike Pence had on Jan. 6. | Opinion

  • WH Press Secretary Tangles With Fox Reporter Over Trump: ‘Twisting Everything’

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walked out of a briefing Thursday after a strained interaction with Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich surrounding the Biden administration’s messaging in recent days. Jean-Pierre accused Heinrich of “twisting everything” during the tense back-and-forth. The incident began with Heinrich, Fox’s senior White House correspondent, asking Jean-Pierre about an apparent change in rhetoric.

  • Van Jones on Trump win: ‘It turned out we were the idiots’

    CNN pundit Van Jones says Democrats’ media strategy is a major reason Vice President Harris lost this week’s presidential election to former President Trump. “We got beat because the conservatives and Republicans built a different media system,” Jones said on the channel Thursday. “It had to do with online, had to do with podcasts, with…

  • It's becoming clearer how Ukraine's first attack on North Korean troops went down

    A Ukrainian official gave Business Insider further details about the first clashes between Ukrainian and North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.

  • ‘Ice maiden’ Susie Wiles’s demands for accepting top Trump White House role revealed

    Wiles – described by Trump himself as the ‘ice maiden’ – was appointed as his chief of staff on Thursday

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • Zelensky confirms deadly clashes with North Korean troops as Putin says he’s willing to talk with Trump

    North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region have fought Kyiv’s forces on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that the clashes resulted in fatalities.

  • Harris Staffers Furious Over Post-Election Pep Talk: ‘Detached From Reality’

    Kamala Harris’ staffers were left angry and frustrated by attempts by the vice president and her campaign leaders to sugarcoat their election nightmare. Harris was blasted for her “happy talk” after an all-in call on Thursday night to thank exhausted campaign workers. “Yeah, this sucks... We all just speak truth, why don’t we, right?” she said, according to Axios. “There’s also so much good that has come of this” campaign.

  • Trump says Haley, Pompeo will not join second administration

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not be asked to join his administration. "I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump posted on social media. Trump is meeting with potential candidates to serve in his administration before his Jan. 20 inauguration as president.

  • Nancy Pelosi Is Back Trashing Biden for Kamala Harris Fiasco

    Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she expected an open primary to take place after President Joe Biden’s exit from the race, instead of a Kamala Harris endorsement. Pelosi, who spoke to The New York Times podcast The Interview this week, said that things might have been different if an open primary had occurred. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary,” Pelosi said in the interview, which will be released on Saturday.

  • 'That Was Just Melania': Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump With Fleeting Observation

    The late night host also had some advice for people who want to leave the country after the election.

  • Thinking about leaving the US? Here are some countries to move to – and some to avoid

    An estimated 4.4 million U.S. citizens live outside of the country.