FEMA Open House Sept. 15, 2024
The event was a one-stop-shop for all things FEMA related.
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
A child was dragged off a dock and underwater in a rare attack by a river otter at a marina in Washington state on Thursday, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
Tropical Storm Gordon is weakening over the Atlantic, but the Southeast US faces rain from Francine and another storm brewing.
Which came first, the panels or the tree?
At least four people have died, thousands of homes have been damaged and hundreds have been evacuated from homes after flooding struck central and eastern Europe on Saturday
A harbor seal in the Pacific Northwest on Friday found itself in the mouth of a humpback whale and in desperate need of an exit strategy. The image atop this post, captured by Tim Filipovic of Eagle Wings Tours, shows the moment the s
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
At a construction cost of $16 billion, the Site C hydroelectric dam and reservoir on the Peace River in northeastern British Columbia is the most expensive public infrastructure project in the province's history.Last month, B.C. Hydro started filling the dam's 83-kilometre long reservoir. The dam is expected to start producing power by December and be fully operational by the fall of 2025.At 1,100 megawatts, Site C will generate enough electricity to power 450,000 homes, increasing available pow
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Storm Ileana has weakened to a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.
A spectacled bear was born in a rescue center built in a community where bears are protected in a dry forest area of Peru. The bear cub, which has not yet been named, was discovered by park rangers from the rural community of Santa Catalina de Chongoyape, who noticed that the mother bear, Lola, was not leaving her den. The spectacled bear, a vulnerable species native to the South American Andes, is known worldwide thanks to Paddington Bear, a children's storybook character created in 1958 by British writer Michael Bond.
It’s unseasonably warm and unusually dry across parts of Eastern Canada as a powerful summerlike ridge of high pressure parks over the region
Mary Adele Chocolate is still a bit rattled after seeing a family of bears getting into the garbage outside her home in Gamèti, N.W.T., a little over a week ago."I know bears can do anything, you know, they can break the window, they can break the door, or they can do anything, if they're hungry," she said."And I'm scared of that. I have children and our grandchildren here all the time."Chocolate said there were three bears seen around Gamèti that day, and she says that wildlife officers ended u
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday asked an appeals court to revive a Trump-era rule that lifted remaining Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in the U.S.
Tropical Storm Gordon formed Friday in the deep Atlantic Ocean, and while it was expected to slightly strengthen over the next few days, it appears to pose no threat to land.
Four plants used by wild gorillas in Gabon could be promising targets for future drug research, a new study says.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) — Investigators reviewing the emergency response to last year's devastating wildfire on Maui said in a report released Friday they found “no evidence” Hawaii officials made preparations for it, despite days of warnings that critical fire weather was about to arrive.
The authority says the plan could save £63,000 in a year.
