FEMA shuts down temporary help centers in Florida, but will stay in state as Milton draws near
FEMA is temporarily closing its disaster recovery centers in Tampa Bay as its staff prepares for Hurricane Milton to hit Florida’s Gulf coast this week.
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up heaps of appliances and other street debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
Parts of Florida’s west coast could see up to 12 feet of storm surge.
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Buttigieg confirmed on MSNBC that he and Musk had a chat on the phone after a tense X exchange.
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
The families of the 11 Tennessee plastics plant workers swept away by Hurricane Helene’s deadly floodwaters are demanding answers from the company after its officials claimed no flood warnings or alerts were issued before the start of the workers’ shift, contradicting official weather reports.
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
A quick check of past track data highlights how unusual it is for Milton to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and landfall in western Florida. There are only two other instances of that scenario occurring.
“We’ll be back in session immediately after the election,” the House speaker said of waiting until November for Congress to vote on emergency funding.
Latest models show a slight push southward as Milton continues to strengthen
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
Hurricane Milton's surge to Category 5 strength comes from high-temperature Gulf of Mexico waters that also intensified the deadly Helene less than two weeks ago, contributing to the new storm's odd west-to-east track that threatens Tampa, Florida.
Hurricane Milton could bring life-threatening impacts to Florida through this week
