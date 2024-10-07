FEMA shuts down temporary help centers but will remain in state as Milton nears

ABC News

Hurricane Milton is intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching speeds of 85 mph on Sunday night as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Late Monday night, Milton is forecast to reach Category 4 status and stay at that strength through Tuesday before weakening slightly on Wednesday before it makes landfall as a Category 3, per the NHC. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Milton is currently forecast to make landfall in the Madeira Beach area of Pinellas County around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, adding that the forecast path of the storm could change over the next few days.