Female Athletes Receive Only 4% of Sports Media Coverage—Adidas Wants to Change That

Women make up 40% of all participants in sports—yet somehow receive only 4% of sports media coverage. It has a damning ripple effect: Without airtime, female athletes lose out on sponsors, fans, and coin.

This lack of coverage also tees up a shortage of role models for girls in sports—and if you can’t see it, you can’t be it. Girls drop out of sports at two times the rate of boys, according to the Women’s Sports Foundation, but not for lack of passion or skill; women’s and girls’ sports programs are underfunded and often underpromoted.

To give female athletes more leverage—and to give girls in sports more role models—a woman-led team at Adidas launched a global initiative called She Breaks Barriers. The campaign aims to provide better access to sports for women and girls, remove gender stereotypes, and create greater visibility for female athletes at all levels.

Step one: Create real, tangible change—not just #empowering ads. In January, Adidas hosted a workshop at the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University to pinpoint barriers preventing women from getting into sports and brainstorm how to overcome them. In March the brand hosted town halls in New York and Los Angeles to address a lack of mentoring and safe transportation for girls in sports. They’ve also partnered with Girls on the Run to provide gear and sponsor 5K runs; with Starlings Volleyball to sponsor to summer volleyball camps; and with Jen Welter (the first female coach in the NFL) to create the first women’s football cleats.

And finally, Adidas is fighting to change the balance of sports media coverage, committing to equal representation of female athletes in the brand’s own content and announcing a partnership to stream girls’ games live on Twitter.

Glamour spoke with Nicole Vollebregt, the woman behind She Breaks Barriers and senior vice president of global purpose at Adidas, about how her team is working to level the playing field for women in sports.

Glamour: Tell me about the genesis of the She Breaks Barriers campaign—why did this feel like the right moment?

Nicole Vollebregt: We recognize that we alone cannot remove all the barriers that female athletes face, so we created an open source dialogue through social media to ask athletes about the challenges and barriers that they face using the hashtag #CreatorsUnite. Last year we made a concerted effort to focus on taking action, and we started by creating an open letter from Adidas to Adidas and asked ourselves and consumers how we could get better.

NV: The responses we received helped shape the tangible ideas behind She Breaks Barriers—our global commitment to inspire and enable the next generation of female athletes, creators, and leaders. Since then we have been actively addressing some of these challenges and barriers through our athletes, with our TV and social campaigns, and in communities.

There’s a lot of talk happening on the subject of equality in sports right now. What does that mean to you? What do we need to see to make that happen?

NV: We believe that through sports, we have the power to change lives. For us, it’s about providing better access, removing gender stereotypes, and creating visibility.

By inspiring and empowering girls to play sports, providing equal access, and increasing visibility in the media, there are several stereotypes that we can help break down. Things like: Don’t throw like a girl; sports are for boys; sports are not something that girls do; if I play sports I’m going to become [too] muscular; I don’t have role models around me.

Sports provide life lessons—they teach you how to win and how to lose, they help you concentrate, they instill the art of perseverance and resilience, and they give you the confidence to succeed in life.

On top of the scientifically proven physical and mental health benefits, research shows that women in leadership positions have played sports, so it’s also about building leaders of the future—whether on the field or in the boardroom. Through research we’ve found that females who play sports have two times more confidence, and globally 96% of female C-suite executives participated in sports as teenagers.

Why is advocating for equal airtime for women's sports so important?

NV: You need to see her to be her. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, only 4% of sports media coverage in the U.S. is dedicated to women’s sports. Girls need and want role models that they can see around them, and in the media, so they can aspire to be them.

