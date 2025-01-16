Authorities probe British skier's death after 'violent' collision in the French Alps

Authorities have launched an investigation after a British woman died in a “violent” collision on a ski slope in the French Alps.

The unnamed 65-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she reportedly lost control while skiing and crashed into another skier at the Les Arcs resort in France.

She is said to have crashed into a 35-year-old fellow Briton while on a black slope - the most challenging for skiers - in the Aiguille Rouge run, French news outlet Le Dauphine reported.

The crash is said to have happened at around 10.30am local time.

The man involved in the collision was said to have been stood still at the time of the crash and suffered a broken leg.

He was rushed to a local hospital.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear.

Local prosecutor Benoît Bachelet told AFP that an investigation had been launched to determine the circumstances of the accident.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in France and are in contact with the local authorities."

