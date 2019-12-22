Female darts player Fallon Sherrock beats second man at World Championships

Darts player Fallon Sherrock is celebrating her second historic win against a man this week at the World Championships.

The 25-year-old eliminated Number 11-ranked Mensur Suljovic with a 3-1 win in the second round of the PDC World Championship on Saturday evening.

Sherrock's victory followed her 3-2 win on Tuesday against Ted Evetts, which made her the first female player to beat a man at the sport's flagship event.

The former women's world championship runner-up, from Milton Keynes, clinched victory against Suljovic with a bullseye.

She put her hand to her mouth in astonishment as the crowd celebrated at Alexandra Palace in north London.

Her Austrian opponent congratulated her and quickly exited the stage.

Shortly after, she tweeted a picture of herself with fellow darts player Corrine Hammond, with the caption: "Really buzzing now...! I have done it again! OMG."

The former hairdresser, who picked up her first dart aged 17, added: "I'm still waiting for it all to sink in. I don't know how I'm going to sleep tonight."

When asked if she could win the tournament, she said: "Why not? I have won two games, I am just going to take each game as it comes but there is nothing to say that I can't. I am going to try.

"I have just proved that we (women) can beat anyone. I have beaten two of the best players in the world. If that doesn't show that women can play darts, I don't know what does."

Sherrock will now play Chris Dobey in the last 32 and is guaranteed to win at least Â£15,000.

Tennis legend and gender equality campaigner Billie Jean King was among those to congratulate Sherrock, tweeting: "#Gamechanger."

Sherrock was just one of two women playing in the tournament after organisers decided for the first time last year to allocate two of the 96 places to women, instead of just allowing them to attempt to qualify as in previous years.

Women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki was the other woman in the tournament but was edged out by James Richardson last Sunday.

Sherrock has been battling a serious kidney condition since giving birth to her son, Rory, five years ago.

One of the side effects of her medication means her face sometimes swells up, which has led to online trolls abusing her for her appearance.

She has said she has to drink lots of water during matches to flush out her kidneys.